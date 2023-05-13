Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a fire that broke out at a house in Grand Rapids late Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department were sent to Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Brookmark Street SE after receiving reports of a fire.

Responding crews found a small fire in the attic and quickly extinguished it.

There were minor damages to the kitchen and attic, GRFD said.

Investigators believe that the fire was caused by a ventilation fan.

No one was hurt. The residents were unable to stay there overnight due to the damage.

The investigation is ongoing.