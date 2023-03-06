(WFLA) — A Florida man ended up in a hospital after his reckless driving landed him in a truck’s path, according to deputies.

A deputy tried to pull over a group of motorcyclists that were “popping wheelies” on Old Dixie Highway on Friday night when they drove off, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcyclists were fleeing at a high speed while they passed vehicles in a no-passing zone.

The group later ran a red light at an intersection where, deputies said, one biker, Joshua Richardson, looked back and stuck out his middle finger at the pursuing deputies.

Dashcam video showed Richardson turning his attention back to the road and ending up in the path of an oncoming truck, which crashed into him.

While the sheriff’s office said this was a “good way to get yourself killed,” Richardson survived the crash and tried to run away.

However, it didn’t take long for deputies to catch him. Body cam video showed deputies putting Richardson on the ground.

“That was dumb,” a deputy is heard saying after his fellow officers restrained Richardson.

While deputies questioned the runaway biker, Richardson continued to complain about leg pain from the crash. However, deputies weren’t sympathetic, saying they saw him run away from the crash scene.

“I’m in pain right now!” Richardson is heard saying.

“Well, don’t run from the sheriff’s office,” a deputy responded.

“You think this is funny?!” Richardson asked angrily.

“No, I don’t think it’s funny,” the deputy responded. “I think it’s incredibly stupid.”

Richardson was taken to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash. He was also issued traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no-passing zone.