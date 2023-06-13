(The Hill) — Former President Trump continued to fundraise off his second indictment by vowing to “never drop out” of the 2024 presidential race.

“They can indict me, they can arrest me, but I know – and the American people know – that I am an innocent man,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email. “My only offense is challenging the corrupt ruling class and fighting for the forgotten men and women of our country.”

Trump claimed that a reporter asked him whether the Justice Department would drop its federal indictment against the former president if he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. He added in the email that this was an example of “extortion,” arguing that he would never drop out of the race.

“If I were to drop out, what precent would that set going forward?” he asked, adding “Presidents would be decided by extortion, not by elections.”

“I will never drop out of the 2024 presidential race,” he wrote in large red font.

The email argued that the next election could determine whether there will be elections in the future, adding that it will be about “if the president will be picked by unelected bureaucrats through a weaponized legal system.”

The email then asked supporters to donate “to peacefully show that YOU will also NEVER SURRENDER our mission to win back the White House.”

Trump immediately began fundraising off of the indictment that was unsealed last week against him. The former president entered a not guilty plea in the Miami courthouse Tuesday for all 37 federal charges brought against him for mishandling classified documents and for his attempts to keep the documents from the government.