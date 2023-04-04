MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case concerns hush money paid during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Michael Cohen, a key witness in related grand jury proceedings, previously pleaded guilty in connection to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who alleged sexual relationships with Trump.

Cohen, a former longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, alleges that the payments were made at Trump’s direction. Trump has denied having sex with either woman, branded Cohen a liar, and maintained his innocence in social media posts.

After a grand jury voted in favor of indictment, Bragg’s office moved to formally charge Trump.

Last month, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

The former president claimed he learned this from “illegal leaks” from Bragg’s office. Trump lawyer Susan Necheles said Trump’s comments at that time were “based on the media reports,” though no further information was given. But no arrest came — until now.

What is former President Donald Trump charged with?

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records beginning on or around the date of Feb. 17, 2017. The former president pleaded not guilty.

Trump entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.