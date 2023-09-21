TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Time is running out for the person who hit the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot on a ticket sold in Florida in July to claim the cash option.

According to Florida Lottery rules, winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize with the annual payment option. However, those wishing to receive the cash option must claim it within 60 days after the drawing.

For the $1.58 billion jackpot that was sold in Florida on Aug. 8, the winner has until Oct. 7 to claim the cash option and until Feb. 4, 2024, to claim the annual payment option.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Florida Lottery officials told Nexstar’s WFLA that the winner has not claimed their prize.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing were 13-19-20-32-33 with a Mega Ball of 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix in Neptune Beach, according to lottery officials.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth $205 million, with the next drawing to be held Friday at 11 p.m. ET.