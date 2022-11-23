A woman allegedly set fire to her boyfriend’s couch and home in Atascosa, Texas. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

ATASCOSA, Texas (KVEO) — Deputies in Texas have arrested a woman who allegedly burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release posted to Facebook.

Authorities responded to an arson call in Atascosa at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner told authorities that Soto broke into his home, stole several items and set the house on fire.

Senaida Soto was charged with burglary and arson. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Soto had reportedly been in a relationship with a family member of the homeowner, who was living in the house, the post stated.

Soto was allegedly angry because she had earlier FaceTimed her boyfriend and a woman answered the call — but the woman was a relative of the boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire,” the news release stated.

Deputies also obtained video of the incident showing Soto lighting the couch on fire, which in turn burned the home. She also sent a text to the boyfriend, reading, “I hope your house is okay,” while it was burning, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Soto now faces charges of burglary and arson — a second-degree felony and a first-degree felony, respectively.