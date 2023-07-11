(WJW) – Subway wants to give you a sandwich Tuesday.

The sandwich chain has installed new deli meat slicers in 20,000 Subway restaurants across the U.S. so it can offer freshly sliced meat options on the menu. To showcase the new options, they’ve created a “Deli Heroes” menu with four subs on it.

The new Deli Heroes category features deli-style subs with increased meat quantities and double cheese.

To get you to try the new menu, how about free? Participating Subways are giving customers a chance to taste the difference with up to 1 million free six-inch sandwiches from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, July 11, dine-in only.

Only the first 50 customers at each location will get a free sandwich, Subway says.

Here are the new subs on the menu.

Titan Turkey (#15): Freshly sliced turkey and double provolone cheese are piled on Artisan Italian bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion, and finished with mayonnaise.

Grand Slam Ham (#99): This grand slam sub comes with 33% more freshly sliced ham and double provolone cheese compared to build-your-own, stacked with lettuce, tomato, red onions on Artisan Italian bread, drizzled with mayonnaise.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Piled with freshly sliced roast beef and double provolone cheese, this savory sub is served on Artisan Italian bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and finished with Subway’s signature roasted garlic aioli.

The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway said, “The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh.”