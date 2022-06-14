CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – State troopers came across an unlikely vehicle on a southern Indiana interstate: an electric Walmart cart.

On Monday morning at around 5 a.m., Senior Trooper Rob Caudill came across a man riding an electronic cart — and pushing a construction barrel — on 1-265 in Clark County, according to a Facebook post by the Sellersburg department of the Indiana State Police.

ISP said the man was taken to Louisville, Kentucky for pending charges. The cart was recovered and returned to Walmart.

“You never know what you will see on the interstate,” ISP wrote.

Officials want to remind Hoosiers that unauthorized vehicles like electric carts are not allowed on the interstate. Plus, slower vehicles should use the right-hand lane.

“A vehicle that travels at a speed less than the established maximum shall travel in the right lanes to provide for better flow of traffic on the interstate highways,” wrote ISP.

There are some exceptions for slower vehicles to use the left lane, like inclement weather, traffic conditions, or to give an authorized emergency vehicle (in operation) right of way.