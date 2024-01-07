(KFDX/KJTL) — The year 2004 was a significant one in American culture. Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook. Microsoft released “Halo 2.” The show “Friends” came to an end after 10 seasons on the air. The Boston Red Sox broke an 86-year-old curse and won the World Series.

2004 was also a significant year for music.

Wanting to go in a new direction after winning the debut season of “American Idol,” Kelly Clarkson released her second studio album, “Breakaway,” in 2004, which sold over 12 million copies and eventually earned the artist her first two Grammys.

Gwen Stefani, the face of the popular rock group “No Doubt,” released her first solo album, diving deeper into the pop genre.

After making a name for himself as a ground-breaking producer, Kanye West (who now goes by just Ye) proved himself to be an equally capable rapper, releasing his first album, “The College Dropout,” which launched him into stardom.

Pop punk and emo were at the peak of their popularity, spawning singles that would make an impact on the radio charts.

Add a few one-hit wonders and some all-star collaborations, and it’s easy to see why 2004 is a year in music that arguably defined a generation.

Below are just a few of the songs released in 2004, making 2024 the year they turn 20 years old: