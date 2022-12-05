TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year.

According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics while it drifts northeastward during the next few days,” the NHC said.

Forecasters are giving it a low 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next two days and a medium 40% chance of becoming one in the next five.

The system should move over cooler waters either Thursday night or Friday, ending its odds of becoming a subtropical cyclone, the NHC said. It poses no threat to land.

Although the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, tropical activity is usually possible through the end of December.

Over the past six years, there have been six tropical storms and one subtropical storm that have developed outside of the Atlantic hurricane season, according to WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly.

Only five off-season storms have reached hurricane strength since 1984.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season produced 14 named storms, eight of which were hurricanes, and two of which were major hurricanes.

It was not as busy as the 2021 season, which saw 21 named systems.

The next named storm of the season would be Owen.

“Owen is likely this week. No threat to land. But if so, 2022 will appear as an above normal season in the history books, even though ACE will stay below average,” said WFLA Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.