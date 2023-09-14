KELSO, Ore. (KOIN) – Six kittens were discovered inside the walls of a newly constructed apartment complex in Washington state on Wednesday.

Fire officials in Cowlitz County said a “faint noise” coming from inside a wall in the building, located in the city of Kelso, turned out to be a whole litter.

The cats were found during a walkthrough inspection with on-site construction workers, who, along with fire officials, “opened up a wall” to get to them.

It is unclear how long the litter had been behind the new drywall, but crew members said that “other than being hungry, the kittens were in good health.”

After retrieving the six kittens, fire officials at the scene gave them what appeared to be milk.

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters then drove the tiny felines to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, where they will go up for adoption in a few weeks.