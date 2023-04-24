KENAI, Ala. (WJW) – A moose was caught on security camera heading into a movie theater and helping itself to some popcorn Wednesday.

In Kenai, Alaska, the moose is seen on video released by Kenai Cinemas walking inside and shocking the employee working behind the snack counter.

In the video, the moose then eats from a container of popcorn before leaving the movie theater with its nose stuck in a McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the Anchorage Daily News that human food isn’t always good for moose.

“I do not know if a Happy Meal is good for a moose or not. However, I can confidently say that it’s not in its natural diet,” Fowler said.

Moose actually consume large quantities of willow, birch, and aspen twigs for their diet, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. In the summer months, moose feed on vegetation in shallow ponds, forbs, and the leaves of birch, willow, and aspen, according to the department.