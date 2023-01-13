(NEXSTAR) — Could Friday the 13th end up being your lucky day? Winning numbers for the Jan. 13 Mega Millions jackpot are in: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday’s Megaplier is 2X.

The massive $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions’ history, Mega Millions reports. Even though Tuesday’s game produced several winners (over 6 million tickets with prize levels from $2 to $3 million), no one claimed the top prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.53 billion back in October 2018, which was won in South Carolina, according to the organization. In July of last year, the prize was the third-highest it’s ever been, an estimated $1.337 billion. That jackpot was won by one person in Illinois.

Mega Millions says there hasn’t been a jackpot win since October 2022, when ticket holders in California and Florida shared the $502 million prize.

Altogether, Friday’s $1.35 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. It has an estimated cash payout of $707.9 million, per Mega Millions.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.