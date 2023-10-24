LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman faces charges of grand larceny and burglary after she allegedly left her “sugar daddy” at a concert, broke into his hotel room, and stole more than $50,000 from him, according to police documents.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, police were called to Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino after a man in his 50s told police he was the victim of grand larceny, the report stated.

The man told police he met a woman in her 20s, identified as Hailey McNally, on the dating website “Seeking Arrangement” about five weeks prior. In conversations on the site, the victim referred to himself as a “sugar daddy” and arranged for McNally to spend the weekend with him in Las Vegas, according to the report.

The victim told police that he told McNally he was going to pay her $2,500 for the weekend, the report stated. He claimed that sex was discussed, but never happened.

The two met at Caesars Palace on Friday, Oct. 13, where the victim allegedly gave McNally the money. The two went to the pool and dinner, where the victim became intoxicated, the report stated.

McNally reportedly helped the victim to bed and left for the night. She returned the next morning and joined the victim and his friends, who were gambling at the pool. The victim gave McNally $400, which she used to win approximately $3,100, according to the report.

After the pool, McNally asked if she could put her purse inside his safe in his hotel room. The victim allegedly gave McNally the code to the safe, and she stored her purse there with his personal belongings, including $50,000 in cash and $7,000 worth of casino chips, the report stated.

On the night of Oct. 14, McNally, the victim, and the victim’s friends went to the U2 concert at Sphere. While at the concert, McNally said she needed to go use the restroom.

After McNally was gone for around 15 minutes, the victim texted her to ask if she was OK. She did not respond, the report stated.

Around 50 minutes after she left, the victim called Caesars Palace security to request that his hotel room be put on lockdown. When he returned to his room and opened his safe, he discovered that it was empty, according to the report.

Surveillance video from the hotel showed McNally entering the 24th floor of the hotel at around 9:30 p.m., thirty minutes after she told the victim she was going to the bathroom. Just a few minutes later, she is seen reentering the elevator with multiple bags, the report stated.

McNally was taken into custody on Oct. 17. She told police that at the concert, the victim was “sexually aggressive and was touching her inappropriately,” the report stated.

She told police this made her uncomfortable, so she left the concert, went back to the hotel room, and grabbed her belongings. McNally said she only grabbed her belongings and the casino chips. She denied ever taking any cash from the safe, according to the report.

During a search of her apartment, police found $11,700 in cash and $5,200 in casino chips.

McNally faces charges of grand larceny of more than $25K, but less than $100K and residential burglary, which are both felonies. She was released on bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.