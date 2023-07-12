(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner on Monday, the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Should a ticket (or tickets) match the winning numbers drawn below, this could be the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Before the drawing, officials estimated the jackpot to be $750 million. It decreased slightly during the day, coming in at an estimated $746.3 million at the time of the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

If the jackpot isn’t hit Wednesday, it will likely eclipse the only other Powerball jackpot won this year — a prize worth $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The winner, a Washington woman, opted for the cash option, taking home roughly $407.2 million.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $750 million (estimated ahead of Wednesday’s drawing) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)

Should your ticket be a jackpot winner, you’ll have the option of receiving your prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. Powerball officials estimated the cash value at $378.8 million before the drawing. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have a much smaller prize to cash in. About one in 29 entries win some piece of the prize.

Lottery players also have a chance at a growing Mega Millions prize, which is worth an estimated $560 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Tuesday. The next drawing in that game is set for Friday night.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for both lottery games are $2 each.