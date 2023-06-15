**Related Video Above: Eye doctors share important lesson for students learning online — give your eyes a break.**

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WJW) — A California mother has gone viral for accidentally putting nail glue in her eye, leading to a stop in the emergency room earlier this month.

In a TikTok video, which has about 4.8 million views (and does include adult language), Jennifer Eversole explained she confused her bottle of eye drops for a similar-looking bottle of nail glue, which she referred to as superglue.

“Well, I’ve gone and done it. I have won the most idiot person award,” Eversole said in the video from the hospital on June 3. “My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut.”

Getty Images photo

She told viewers the pain was overwhelming and that she had to be taken to the emergency room via ambulance to get the doctors to pry it open. They then told her she’d have to keep it covered for a while.

Turns out the mixup came after she had helped her daughter with her nails, then forgot to return the nail glue to its rightful place.

Last week, Eversole offered an update saying she’s doing well and that her sight should be back to normal soon.

“No major abrasions and I am very lucky for that seeing as so many of you commented that others have lost their eye doing this exact thing!” she posted with the new video. “Thank you to everyone who has come here to wish me well and send good vibes … they worked!”