BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least seven people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the American Airlines flight departed Tampa on time and made the emergency landing in Birmingham at approximately 3:18 p.m., having flown for an hour and 42 minutes.

In a statement obtained by Nexstar’s WFLA, American Airlines says the flight was diverted after experiencing “unexpected turbulence.” Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.

There were reportedly 56 people on the plane, 10 of whom were medically evaluated. Six passengers and two flight attendants were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.