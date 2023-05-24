INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Circle K is celebrating the unofficial holiday of “Fuel Day” by offering customers 40 cents off per gallon — if you time it right.

The 40-cent discount is only available between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K-branded locations.

The discount will apply at over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstore locations across the U.S., the company says.

In addition to the 40-cent discount, most Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards. Those will be redeemable for 10 cents off, per gallon, outside of the 3-hour window on Thursday.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner Sr., vice president of global fuels for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Customers can check with Circle K’s official Fuel Day webpage to see if nearby locations are participating.

Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off the peak summer travel season, but gas prices have already been rising over the past week. The national average was $3.56 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.