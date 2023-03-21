INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help identifying three armed carjackers accused of stabbing a rideshare driver and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

The rideshare driver told police that three men wearing masks stabbed him and stole his vehicle near the intersection of 10th Street and North Whitcomb Avenue.

Photos of suspected carjackers via IMPD

Officers reportedly found the stolen Mazda unoccupied nearby.

Robbery detectives say they are now hoping the public can help them identify and apprehend the men, whose faces were partially visible in surveillance images.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact Det. Todd Lapin at the IMPD robbery office at (317) 327-3475. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.