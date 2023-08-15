POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby alligator was found in a softball dugout at a school in Polk County, Florida, on Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the gator was found in one of the dugouts at Fort Meade Middle/Senior High School.

“Today was the first day of school at Fort Meade Middle/Senior High School, and look who showed up to try out for the softball team,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

School Resource Deputy Clanton provided a little “gator-aid” by helping the gator leave the dugout.

Noting the rivalry between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, the sheriff’s office joked that the deputy checked the dugout for a Seminole as well, but had “no such luck.”

“Would have been a nice matchup,” the sheriff’s office said.