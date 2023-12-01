NewsNation will host the Fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here.

(NewsNation) — Abortion has become a big motivator at the polls with a record-high number of voters saying they will only vote for candidates who share their stance on abortion. During the two elections since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters have shown up in droves when abortion has been on the ballot, both directly and indirectly.

In September, 7% of respondents in a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll said abortion was the most important issue they’d consider while deciding who to vote for in the 2024 general election. Meanwhile, when weighed against other important issues, abortion followed the economy, immigration and climate change.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Nexstar’s NewsNation is committed to covering the issues that matter most to voters so they can make the most informed choices possible at the polls. To that end, we have broken down the political views of each candidate in our voter guide.

Take a look at where the 2024 Republican presidential candidates stand on abortion:

Wouldn’t say during a recent town hall whether he supports a federal abortion ban

Thinks abortion restrictions “should be” up to individual states

Has reportedly said in recent years he supports exceptions to abortion bans, including when a pregnancy was caused by rape or incest or threatens the life of the mother

Called the overturning of the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade “a great victory” during a CNN town hall

Trump often points out how he appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices, which led to a shift in the balance of ideologies on the bench and helped overturn Roe v. Wade

Describes himself as the “most pro-life president” in U.S. history after a political committee supporting one of his rivals ran footage from a 1999 interview where he said he was “pro-choice in every respect”

Indicated support for a federal 15-week abortion ban during the second GOP primary debate in September

Signed Florida’s six-week abortion ban into law in April following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2021

Under DeSantis, Florida’s attorney general reportedly tried to reinstate part of a 2016 law that would block state funds from going to Planned Parenthood

In an interview with CBS News, said he is “absolutely not” in favor of criminalizing women who receive abortions after six weeks and instead insists the penalties for those breaking the Florida law “are for the physician”

Has explained that while she is personally “pro-life,” she does not “judge anyone for being pro-choice”

Called for “consensus” on abortion policy and said the GOP should stop “demonizing” the procedure

Refused to call for a 15-week federal abortion ban during the first GOP debate

Haley said in a November interview that she would sign a six-week abortion ban if she were still governor of South Carolina if that was what “the people decide”

Reportedly backed some of the most restrictive abortion measures as a South Carolina lawmaker and then as governor

During her time in the state legislature, she co-sponsored a bill mandating a 24-hour waiting period between medical consultation and abortion and also voted to end abortion coverage for rape and incest victims in the state’s health plan for employees

Does not support a federal abortion ban, according to reports, but has indicated support for six-week state bans

Reportedly supports exceptions in abortion bans for cases involving rape, incest or when a mother’s life is at risk

While sharing that his wife suffered a miscarriage during her first pregnancy, Ramaswamy said, “When you bring life into this world, you protect all life, born and unborn”

Described himself as “unapologetically pro-life”

At a GOP debate in November, Ramaswamy said a “missing ingredient” in the GOP’s message on abortion is highlighting “sexual responsibility for men”

Would not sign off on a national abortion ban unless states reach a “consensus”

Christie said he knows “there is no consensus around a six-week abortion ban nationally”

Thinks abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states, calling it a “great exercise in democracy”

In his first presidential campaign in 2015, Christie endorsed a 20-week abortion ban

At the first GOP debate, Burgum said he would not sign a national abortion ban because he believes in “limited federal scope of the federal government”

As governor of North Dakota, he signed a law creating a six-week abortion ban

The North Dakota law features exceptions for rape or incest in the first six weeks of pregnancy and permits the procedure after six weeks only to prevent a serious health risk or death