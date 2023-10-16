(NEXSTAR) — Nearly two dozen species from 16 states that were listed as endangered have been delisted — but not because they’ve rebounded. Instead, the change in status is due to extinction.

Two years ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed delisting 23 species. After a public comment period, they opted against delisting two: a perennial herb from Hawaii after new surveys found new habitats that could be suitable for the species, and the ivory-billed woodpecker, which FWS said it will continue to review.

The remaining 21, however, are now being delisted from the Endangered Species Act (ESA), FWS said in a Monday press release. The ESA was established in 1973 to protect plants and animals considered threatened or endangered in the U.S. So far, the ESA is credited with saving 99% of the species that received its protection, FWS said.

Many of the newly delisted species first received protection under the ESA in the 1970s and 1980s, and largely have not been seen since, according to FWS. The agency noted that while available data indicates the species are extinct today, they “were in very low numbers or likely already extinct at the time of listing.”

“Federal protection came too late to reverse these species’ decline, and it’s a wake-up call on the importance of conserving imperiled species before it’s too late,” said Service Director Martha Williams in the release.

Among those delisted species are eight birds found in Hawaii, one of which — the Kauai nukupuu — hasn’t been seen since 1899. Another, the Po`ouli, was last seen in 2004.

Also on the list are seven mussels found in Alabama. That includes the tubercled-blossom pearly mussel, which has also historically been found in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. It was last spotted in 1969.

Below is the list of species from FWS that are now considered extinct, as well as where they were found, when they were first considered endangered, and the last confirmed sighting of the species.

Species Where it was found First listed Last known sighting Little Mariana fruit bat Guam 1984 1968 Bachman’s warbler (bird) Florida, South Carolina 1967 1980s Bridled white-eye (bird) Guam 1984 1983 Kauai akialoa (bird) Hawaii 1967 1960s Kauai nukupuu (bird) Hawaii 1970 1899 Kauaʻi ʻōʻō (bird) Hawaii 1967 1987 Large Kauai thrush (bird) Hawaii 1970 1987 Maui ākepa (bird) Hawaii 1970 1988 Maui nukupuʻu (bird) Hawaii 1970 1996 Molokai creeper (bird) Hawaii 1970 1963 Po`ouli (bird) Hawaii 1975 2004 San Marcos gambusia (fish) Texas 1980 1983 Scioto madtom (fish) Ohio 1975 1957 Flat pigtoe (mussel) Alabama, Mississippi 1987 1984 Southern acornshell (mussel) Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee 1993 1973 Stirrupshell (mussel) Alabama, Mississippi 1987 1986 Upland combshell (mussel) Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee 1993 mid-1980s Green-blossom pearly mussel Tennessee, Virginia 1984 1982 Tubercled-blossom pearly mussel Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia 1976 1969 Turgid-blossom pearly mussel Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee 1976 1972 Yellow-blossom pearly mussel Alabama, Tennessee 1985 1966 Courtesy FWS

More details on these species can be found here.

According to FWS, the final rule to delist these species will be published on Tuesday in the Federal Register and will become effective after 30 days.