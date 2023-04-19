MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old boy died after a fight Thursday at a trampoline center in California’s Central Valley.

When reports first came out about the incident, officials said a boy, later identified as Anthony Duran, passed out while he was at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline center in Merced.

First responders performed CPR and Duran was transported to a regional trauma center. Duran was listed in critical condition. The Merced Police Department then announced on Monday that he had died.

An investigation has since revealed there was an altercation leading up to the boy passing out.

According to the police department, Duran was playing basketball inside the trampoline center when he and another child got into a fight. Police said Duran collapsed and the other kid ran away.

Investigators said the incident was captured on the business’s security video and statements were received from 35 people, including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene. They have also identified the other child involved in the fight and have been in contact with the parents.

The community of Merced gathered on Monday night for a prayer vigil in memory of Duran. There was a moment of silence and a balloon release in his memory. The family of Duran said there will be another vigil held sometime this week.

Meanwhile, detectives are working with medical staff and the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Police said they are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed against the other child involved in the fight. The other child has not been officially identified.