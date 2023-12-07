GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not a matter of what will you do this weekend, it’s a matter of how much you’ll do.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Dec. 8:

Grand Rapids Nutcracker

The Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on a holiday classic this weekend.

The Nutcracker returns to the stage this Friday through Sunday and will return for the following weekend as well.

Click here to grab your tickets.

Kalamazoo Gun and Knife Show

This Saturday and Sunday, you can check out the Kalamazoo Gun and Knife Show.

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center will host the event where you can buy, sell and trade items with those in attendance.

More information can be found here.

Grand Rapids SantaCon 2023

Grand Rapids will be flooded with St. Nicks this Saturday for the annual SantaCon.

Those who purchase tickets will participate in a nationwide bar crawl event. You will get exclusive drink specials and admission to bars in the city, and all you have to do is dress festively.

Click here to get your tickets.

Whoville 5K

The Whoville 5K returns for another year this Sunday at Riverside Park.

Not only will you get to run with all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, but you will also be benefitting the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan.

Grab your spot in the race by clicking here.

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

On the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish community in Grand Rapids will be holding a menorah lighting at Calder Plaza.

The event is free for everyone to attend and will take place each day of the Jewish holiday. There will also be other festivities taking place including dancing and food.

More information can be found here.

Cats & Cocoa in Kalamazoo

The Animal Rescue Project in Kalamazoo is offering guests the chance to enjoy some cat cuddles and hot cocoa.

Cats & Cocoa will be held from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday. Grab yourself a delicious beverage while meeting and engaging with the adult cats for just $5.

Make a reservation by clicking here.

Breakfast with Baby in Holland

The holiday season can be a stressful time, especially if you are a new parent or an expecting one.

That’s why BLVD Church in West Olive is hosting a Breakfast with Baby event that will provide free food and also allow parents to shop for free items they may need.

More information can be found here.

Grand Rapids Public Library family event

Two branches of the Grand Rapids Public Library are hosting a Meet Me at the Library event on Saturday.

This family-friendly event will be held at the West Side and Yankee Clipper branches and will allow kids of all ages and their parents to enjoy some refreshments, games and books.

Click here for more information.

GR Gold vs Iowa Wolves

On two nights this weekend, you can check out the Grand Rapids Gold as they take on the Iowa Wolves.

Games will be played at Van Andel Arena on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s game will feature $2 beer and hot dogs, and on Sunday, you can get four tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $50.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Lights Through Lowell

This holiday season, enjoy all of the decorations adorning homes and businesses in the greater Lowell area.

Lights Through Lowell will feature dozens of light displays, and you can vote for your favorite entry this year.

Everything you need to know can be found here.