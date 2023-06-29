GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kick off the Fourth of July in style with the events happening in West Michigan this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of June 30:

Smiling Acres Music Festival

The Smiling Acres Music Festival returns to Trufant starting Friday.

The three-day event will feature dozens of bands and other artists across 40 acres that will also support camping, food vendors and more.

You can browse the lineup and purchase tickets here.

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest

The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest comes to Calder Plaza this weekend for another three-day showing.

Enjoy some of the best food the city has to offer and enjoy live music and dancing as well.

It is free to attend. You can find more information here.

Whitecaps doubleheader

The West Michigan Whitecaps, unfortunately, had to cancel its game Tuesday due to smoke coming down from Canadian wildfires.

To make up for it, the team will be playing a doubleheader on Friday against the Dayton Dragons. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. with the second game taking place 30 minutes after the first one ends.

You can find tickets to the games here.

Find Waldo in Ada

Saturday will kick off a month-long scavenger hunt in Ada in search of Waldo, courtesy of Plumfield Books.

Businesses in the area will be trying to hide portraits of Waldo. If you can find him in each place, you will have a chance at winning some incredible prizes.

There will also be a party and raffle on July 29 to celebrate the end of the contest.

More information on the search for Waldo can be found here.

Battle Creek Air Show

The skies will be filled with planes and jets in Battle Creek this weekend.

The Battle Creek Field and Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival returns to West Michigan starting Thursday. Enjoy several days of aircraft taking off and soaring the skies above. There will also be two fireworks shows during that time.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Jordan Klepper returns to Kalamazoo

Comedian Jordan Klepper returns home to Kalamazoo for a free event you can attend this Friday.

The star of “The Daily Show” will hold an interactive program and discuss his upbringing and career. It will take place at the Kalamazoo Public Library to honor the building’s 150th anniversary.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Chenery Auditorium. You’re asked to register ahead of time by clicking here.

War on the Shore in Muskegon

For one night only, check out some high-flying wrestling on a retired warship in Muskegon.

War on the Shore will be held at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum on Saturday night. General admission is $25, and kids under the age of 10 get in for just $10.

You can find tickets and information on the event here.

Berrien Springs Pickle Festival

All month long, Berrien Springs has been celebrating all things pickles.

The Pickle Festival wraps up July 4 at the History Center at Courthouse Square starting at 11 a.m. There will be big wheel races, pickle tastings and so much more.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Fourth of July comedy show in Battle Creek

Get ready to laugh down at the WK Kellogg Auditorium in Battle Creek this Saturday.

Comedians Haha Davis, Kid Kypree, Marvin Phipps, Bubba Dub and Kerwin Claiborne will take the stage for the 4th of July Weekend Takeover.

You can get your tickets now by clicking here.

Fourth of July fireworks shows

It’s never too early to make your Fourth of July plans, and we have you covered on every event coming to West Michigan.

From parades to firework shows, there’s something happening from Friday through July 4 on Tuesday.

Check out the full curated list here.