GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From a rock music festival to a Disney dance party, there’s lots of concerts happening in Grand Rapids this July.

The Upheaval Festival will take place at Belknap Park in mid-July, with after-shows taking place at The Intersection. Some local bands are playing at venues like Mulligans, while Van Andel is hosting Big Time Rush and Snoop Dogg.

Find a concert:

FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS

Umphrey’s McGee | Sunday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo | Monday, July 10 at 6:15 p.m. | Tickets

Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band | Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Mavis Staples | Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Ben Folds with Grand Rapids Symphony | Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station | Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Andy Grammer | Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward | Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony | Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

The Revivalists + Band of Horses | Monday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE

Be Our Guest – A Disney DJ Night 21+ | Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa – Bueno y El Malo Tour 2023 | Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Death Grips | Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

HOUSE OF MUSIC

Simply In Time | Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. | Info

Nautic Bound | Friday, July 7 at 9 p.m. | Info

Pleasure Towne | Saturday, July 8 at 9 p.m. | Info

Rick Deez | Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. | Info

Run Forrest Run | Saturday, July 15 at 9 p.m. | Info

Stone Soul Rhythm Band | Saturday, July 22 at 9 p.m. | Info

ID10T5 | Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. | Info

Heather Bartman Band | Saturday, July 29 at 9 p.m. | Info

MULLIGANS

SKELLETONES

Tongue Cutter / Violet Scum / Rev. No Fun / Casper | Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. | Info

Midwest Unity Fest | Saturday, July 8 at 4:30 p.m. | Info

Earth Groans / Exitwounds / Dog’s Teeth | Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Sissy Boys / Ledhead / No Rails / The Lovebombs | Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. | Info

Chain Ripper / Whabarr / Phantom / Danktooth | Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. | Info

THE BACKFORTY SALOON

Todd Michael Band | Saturday, July 8 at 9 p.m. | Info

Derek Winter Band | Saturday, July 15 at 9 p.m. | Info

Double Wide Ride | Saturday, July 22 at 9 p.m. | Info

Kari Holmes | Saturday, July 29 at 9 p.m. | Info

THE DAAC

Thee Elder Gods, Antibuddies, The Fukushima Daisies | Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The War Between, Rat Chasm, Mileage, Jules Camp | Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

THE INTERSECTION

Mitchell Tenpenny – Rock the Lot | The Intersection | Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Future Islands | The Intersection | Wednesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Veronica Eileen | The Mint | Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Ballyhoo! | The Stache | Thursday, July 12 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bassmint Presents – Ill.Gates | The Mint | Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Gwar – Upheaval after show | The Intersection | Friday, July 14 at 9:30 p.m. | Tickets

Wage War – Upheaval after show | The Intersection | Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 p.m. | Tickets

Boys of Fall | The Stache at The Intersection | Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Maddie & Tae – Rock the Lot | The Intersection | Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Domestic Problems | Elevation at The Intersection | Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Dexter and the Moon Rocks | Elevation | Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Emo Nite | Elevation | Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

The Glitch Mob | Elevation | Saturday, July 29 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

THE PYRAMID SCHEME

DJ Composition + DJ Ceasar: A Night Of Old School Hip Hop & R&B | Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Loma Prieta + Frail Body + Cloud Rat + Norfair | Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Them Dirty Roses + Patty PerShayla & the Mayhaps + Jake Simmons & the Little Ghosts | Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Some People’s Kids + Let It Rot + Hiragana + Sibus | Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Crooked Spires + Future Misters + Gazewave + The Burdens | Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

He Is Legend + Greyhaven + For Your Health | Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Nekrogoblikon + Summoning the Lich + Rip VanRipper | Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Deerhoof + Throwaway + Bargain World | Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

FrostyBoyz: Bommer + Impasta + Hari | Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Biomassive + Ficus + Levitator + Spencer Chestnut | Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Maxime + Pretoria + Dirt Room + The American Hotel System | Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Wheatus + The Quirk + Potionseller | Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Squatch + Short Panic + Mushroom Jam | Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Bradley Sinclair + Circle East | Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Mest + Makeout + Keep Flying + Don’t Panic | Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage + Ditch Lily + Fanclub Singles | Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Fall Of Troy + Omerta + Dreamwell | Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Pink Sky (Farewell Show) + Silent Spirit + Odd Space | Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Ethereal + Arborvitae + 4fiftysix | Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Regrettes + Snarls | Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

VAN ANDEL ARENA

NF -The Hope Tour | Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Big Time Rush | Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Snoop Dogg | Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Thomas Rhett The Home Team Tour | Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Alexandra Kay: The Dive Bar Dreamer Tour | Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

OTHER VENUES

Upheaval Festival | Belknap Park | July 14-15 | Tickets

