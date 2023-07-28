GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s plenty of concerts taking place in Grand Rapids this August, from local bands and a Taylor Swift dance party to a Hip Hop festival at The Pyramid Scheme.
The Hop Hop Fest will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre, The Pyramid Scheme co-owner Tami VandenBerg said.
“That is a big showcase of hip hop to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beginning of hip hop,” she said. “Back in 1973, some kids in the Bronx were throwing some parties and that was the beginning of what we now see as a worldwide industry and music genre. … It’s just incredible that within the last 50 years we’ve seen a brand new genre come out.”
The venue — which opened 12 years ago and also offers a social zone for drinks and around 25 pinball machines — is partnering with local musicians and promoters for the event. There will be several emcees and DJs, VandenBerg said. Local hip hop artist The Sixman is taking the lead.
There will also be things like breakdancing and graffiti.
Other shows in the venue’s lineup for the month is The Anchor on Aug. 10, a five-piece, female-fronted metal core band out of Denver; Oneida on Aug. 14, an experimental rock band with “psychedelic and electronic influence”; and Life of Agony on Aug. 15, an alternative metal band from Brooklyn, VandenBerg said.
While not a concert, VandenBerg said The Pyramid Scheme is also hosting comedian Rory Scovel on Aug. 24. Tickets were so popular it added a second show for the same day.
VandenBerg said The Pyramid Scheme has hosted several up-and-coming artists over the years.
“We had Lizzo a few years back, which just blows my mind that she played in a room for 420 people and it wasn’t even sold out,” she said.
The venue has hosted bands from all over the world and has a focus on independent music.
“We’re not the kind of venue that is just going to only look at numbers and just book everything that is going to bring out lots of people,” she said. “We’re mission-oriented, we’re music-oriented. And we don’t do a lot of like cover bands … even though we could pack the place out with some cover bands. We really give priority to independent music, to original music.”
There’s lots of other artists playing at The Pyramid Scheme and at venues throughout West Michigan. Find a show that interests you:
BILLY’S LOUNGE
- Dregs / Witches Wedding / Secret Satan / Spencer Chesnut | Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Bassbin Presents: Detroit Electronic Art Agency Takeover | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Details
FOUNDERS BREWING CO.
- DeeOhGee | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. | Free show
FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS
- Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’ | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman | Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5:45 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Train w/ Thunderstorm Artis | Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Dark Star Orchestra | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- Three Dog Night with special guest Chris Trapper | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season with MALINDA | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:15 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Maren Morris with Carter Faith | Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Joss Stone with Steven Wilson Jr. | Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- The Beach Boys | Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE
- Phantogram | Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Thee Sacred Souls | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night – (18+) | Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Party | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets
- W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour…Continues | Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings Tour | Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
HOUSE OF MUSIC
- Silent Bark | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Party Foul | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Details
- JP & The Energy | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Project 90 | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Simply In Time | Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. | Details
- Risque | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. | Details
MIDTOWN
- Indigo Girls | Listening Lawn | Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Young Dubliners | Midtown | Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- House of Hamill | Midtown | Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- The Crane Wives | Listening Lawn | Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Soccer Mommy / Pool Kids | Listening Lawn | Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Cam Bertrand | Midtown | Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Desmond Jones Acoustic Show / Alex Teller | Midtown | Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- The Sweet Water Warblers | Midtown | Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Red Wanting Blue | Midtown | Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Lola Kirke / Molly Martin | Midtown | Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
MULLIGANS
- Lost Magic / Sid & The Plastics / The Inn | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. | Free show
- The Bloody Pickups / Barney Muggers Street Band / Bobcat: One Man Band / The Ottawa Tux | Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- H1Z1 / Brotality / He Who Dwells | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- Kaos Anubis / Black Magik the Infidel / B-Haan | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. | Free show
- The Bitters / Hairy Queen / Mooch Globe / Inaudible Darling | Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- Colt Snuffer and The Dead Horsemen / Lori and The Darlings / Jason Eller | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- TBD / Jackson and the Poolsharks / Casper | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- Second Hand Drugs / Ladyship Warship / NightClaw | Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. | Free show
- The Mannequins / City Sun / Smothers | Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- Searching For Closure / Deluxe Taxi / Some People’s Kids | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. | Free show
- The Valley Drive / Ten Peso Version / Harper Kill | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. | Free show
SKELLETONES
- Motion Sick / American Cheese / Tex Bandicoot | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Concuss / Dog’s Teeth / Nymph / Sickroom / Tunnel of Love | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Details
- The Hand Me Downs / After Midnight / All Lucked Out | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Hoods / Concuss / The Sissy Boys | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Lollygagger / Sid & The Plastics / Pretty Sure / The Bloody Pickups | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. | Details
THE BACKFORTY SALOON
- Derek Winter Band | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. | Details
THE DAAC
- Norcos y Horchata / Tempered / Bong Mountain / Valedictorian / Two Houses | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Free show
- Sleeping Villains / Hail Your Highness / Brother Wolf / Dude Man Sir | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
THE INTERSECTION
- Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show | Elevation | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Bass Country 6th Anniversary | Intersection | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- B93 presents Rodney Atkins – Rock The Lot | Intersection | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
- Smile Empty Soul – The Summertime Sadness Tour | The Stache | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- Hobo Johnson – Really Likes The Midwest and East Coast Tour | The Stache | Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT
- Liam St. John – Stripped Back Summer Tour ’23 | The Stache | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- Space Wizard – The Cosmic Voyage Tour | The Stache | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
THE PYRAMID SCHEME
- Cal In Red + The Namby Pamby + Son Dial | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Anchor + Execution Day + Along Came A Spider | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Fest | Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
- The Convalescence + WoR + Realm Of Sheol + Goddokira | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Triptides + In The Pines | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Oneida + Magical Powers + Palm Shadow | Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Life Of Agony + Sick Of It All | Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Vernon Potts (Album Release) + Short Panic + The Be Colony + The Nuance | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Skinny Limbs + Au Gres + Benjamin James Childs + Little Visits | Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Snooze + Sincerely + Clipboards + Pretoria | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Korine | Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Pity Party + Kali Masi + Bong Mountain + Vacation Day | Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. | Tickets
TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL
- A Study in Scarlet, Cavalcade, Mean Mother | Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- The Krank Daddies wsg Ernie Clark & The Magnificent Bastards | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Anna Moss & The Nightshades | Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- The Blue Pines with Old Mountain Acid Test and Ten Peso Version | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- The Sailor Kicks with The Reverend Jesse Ray | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Luke Winslow-King and Roberto Luti | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Mighty Flea Circus and Mama’s Hot Sauce | Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Mark Malibu & the Wasagas with Kitten & The Tonics | Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert | Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
- Poison Boys with Sid and The Plastics and The Ultraviolets | Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Messer Chups wsg Ichi-Bons | Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- Los Straitjackets wsg Jake La Botz Trio | Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets
TURNSTILES
- Funk Vibes w/ Dee | Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Sleep Signals wsg TBA | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Tickets
- Rip VanRipper / BLUNT / Funeral Noise | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. | Details
VAN ANDEL ARENA
- Incubus Summer Tour with Badflower / paris jackson | Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:15 p.m. | Tickets
- Zach Bryan with Trampled by Turtles | Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets
- The Chicks World Tour with Ben Harper | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.