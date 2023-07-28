GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s plenty of concerts taking place in Grand Rapids this August, from local bands and a Taylor Swift dance party to a Hip Hop festival at The Pyramid Scheme.

The Hop Hop Fest will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre, The Pyramid Scheme co-owner Tami VandenBerg said.

“That is a big showcase of hip hop to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beginning of hip hop,” she said. “Back in 1973, some kids in the Bronx were throwing some parties and that was the beginning of what we now see as a worldwide industry and music genre. … It’s just incredible that within the last 50 years we’ve seen a brand new genre come out.”

The venue — which opened 12 years ago and also offers a social zone for drinks and around 25 pinball machines — is partnering with local musicians and promoters for the event. There will be several emcees and DJs, VandenBerg said. Local hip hop artist The Sixman is taking the lead.

There will also be things like breakdancing and graffiti.

Other shows in the venue’s lineup for the month is The Anchor on Aug. 10, a five-piece, female-fronted metal core band out of Denver; Oneida on Aug. 14, an experimental rock band with “psychedelic and electronic influence”; and Life of Agony on Aug. 15, an alternative metal band from Brooklyn, VandenBerg said.

While not a concert, VandenBerg said The Pyramid Scheme is also hosting comedian Rory Scovel on Aug. 24. Tickets were so popular it added a second show for the same day.

VandenBerg said The Pyramid Scheme has hosted several up-and-coming artists over the years.

“We had Lizzo a few years back, which just blows my mind that she played in a room for 420 people and it wasn’t even sold out,” she said.

The venue has hosted bands from all over the world and has a focus on independent music.

“We’re not the kind of venue that is just going to only look at numbers and just book everything that is going to bring out lots of people,” she said. “We’re mission-oriented, we’re music-oriented. And we don’t do a lot of like cover bands … even though we could pack the place out with some cover bands. We really give priority to independent music, to original music.”

There’s lots of other artists playing at The Pyramid Scheme and at venues throughout West Michigan. Find a show that interests you:

BILLY’S LOUNGE

Dregs / Witches Wedding / Secret Satan / Spencer Chesnut | Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Bassbin Presents: Detroit Electronic Art Agency Takeover | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Details

FOUNDERS BREWING CO.

DeeOhGee | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. | Free show

FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’ | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman | Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5:45 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Train w/ Thunderstorm Artis | Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Dark Star Orchestra | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Three Dog Night with special guest Chris Trapper | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season with MALINDA | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:15 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Maren Morris with Carter Faith | Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Joss Stone with Steven Wilson Jr. | Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

The Beach Boys | Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE

Phantogram | Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Thee Sacred Souls | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night – (18+) | Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Party | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8:30 p.m. | Tickets

W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour…Continues | Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Alter Bridge – Pawns & Kings Tour | Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

HOUSE OF MUSIC

Silent Bark | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Details

Party Foul | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Details

JP & The Energy | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. | Details

Project 90 | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. | Details

Simply In Time | Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. | Details

Risque | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. | Details

MIDTOWN

Indigo Girls | Listening Lawn | Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Young Dubliners | Midtown | Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

House of Hamill | Midtown | Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

The Crane Wives | Listening Lawn | Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Soccer Mommy / Pool Kids | Listening Lawn | Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Cam Bertrand | Midtown | Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Desmond Jones Acoustic Show / Alex Teller | Midtown | Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

The Sweet Water Warblers | Midtown | Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Red Wanting Blue | Midtown | Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Lola Kirke / Molly Martin | Midtown | Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

MULLIGANS

Lost Magic / Sid & The Plastics / The Inn | Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. | Free show

The Bloody Pickups / Barney Muggers Street Band / Bobcat: One Man Band / The Ottawa Tux | Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. | Free show

H1Z1 / Brotality / He Who Dwells | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. | Free show

Kaos Anubis / Black Magik the Infidel / B-Haan | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. | Free show

The Bitters / Hairy Queen / Mooch Globe / Inaudible Darling | Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. | Free show

Colt Snuffer and The Dead Horsemen / Lori and The Darlings / Jason Eller | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. | Free show

TBD / Jackson and the Poolsharks / Casper | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. | Free show

Second Hand Drugs / Ladyship Warship / NightClaw | Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. | Free show

The Mannequins / City Sun / Smothers | Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. | Free show

Searching For Closure / Deluxe Taxi / Some People’s Kids | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. | Free show

The Valley Drive / Ten Peso Version / Harper Kill | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. | Free show

SKELLETONES

Motion Sick / American Cheese / Tex Bandicoot | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Details

Concuss / Dog’s Teeth / Nymph / Sickroom / Tunnel of Love | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Details

The Hand Me Downs / After Midnight / All Lucked Out | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. | Details

Hoods / Concuss / The Sissy Boys | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. | Details

Lollygagger / Sid & The Plastics / Pretty Sure / The Bloody Pickups | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. | Details

THE BACKFORTY SALOON

Derek Winter Band | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. | Details

THE DAAC

Norcos y Horchata / Tempered / Bong Mountain / Valedictorian / Two Houses | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. | Free show

Sleeping Villains / Hail Your Highness / Brother Wolf / Dude Man Sir | Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

THE INTERSECTION

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show | Elevation | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Bass Country 6th Anniversary | Intersection | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

B93 presents Rodney Atkins – Rock The Lot | Intersection | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

Smile Empty Soul – The Summertime Sadness Tour | The Stache | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Hobo Johnson – Really Likes The Midwest and East Coast Tour | The Stache | Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Liam St. John – Stripped Back Summer Tour ’23 | The Stache | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Space Wizard – The Cosmic Voyage Tour | The Stache | Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

THE PYRAMID SCHEME

Cal In Red + The Namby Pamby + Son Dial | Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Anchor + Execution Day + Along Came A Spider | Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Fest | Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

The Convalescence + WoR + Realm Of Sheol + Goddokira | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Triptides + In The Pines | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Oneida + Magical Powers + Palm Shadow | Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Life Of Agony + Sick Of It All | Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Vernon Potts (Album Release) + Short Panic + The Be Colony + The Nuance | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Skinny Limbs + Au Gres + Benjamin James Childs + Little Visits | Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Snooze + Sincerely + Clipboards + Pretoria | Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Korine | Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Pity Party + Kali Masi + Bong Mountain + Vacation Day | Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. | Tickets

TIP TOP DELUXE BAR & GRILL

A Study in Scarlet, Cavalcade, Mean Mother | Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

The Krank Daddies wsg Ernie Clark & The Magnificent Bastards | Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Anna Moss & The Nightshades | Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

The Blue Pines with Old Mountain Acid Test and Ten Peso Version | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

The Sailor Kicks with The Reverend Jesse Ray | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Luke Winslow-King and Roberto Luti | Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Mighty Flea Circus and Mama’s Hot Sauce | Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Mark Malibu & the Wasagas with Kitten & The Tonics | Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Bill Kirchen and Redd Volkaert | Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

Poison Boys with Sid and The Plastics and The Ultraviolets | Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Messer Chups wsg Ichi-Bons | Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

Los Straitjackets wsg Jake La Botz Trio | Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. | Tickets

TURNSTILES

Funk Vibes w/ Dee | Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Sleep Signals wsg TBA | Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. | Tickets

Rip VanRipper / BLUNT / Funeral Noise | Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. | Details

VAN ANDEL ARENA

Incubus Summer Tour with Badflower / paris jackson | Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:15 p.m. | Tickets

Zach Bryan with Trampled by Turtles | Monday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. | Tickets

The Chicks World Tour with Ben Harper | Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

Don’t see your venue’s concerts on the list? Email us at reportit@woodtv.com.