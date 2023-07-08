WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Originally opened in 2001, Big Dipper Ice Cream has been a staple in downtown Wayland for years. Its current owner grew up working there.

“I started working here when I was 16,” owner Taylor Emert said. “My mom passed away and to keep me out of the house, friends of my parents … gave me a job (and) I’ve been here now for 13 years.”

Emert purchased the ice cream shop from her family’s friends in 2022 and has made a few changes.

“I added in the coffee (to the menu), we stayed open year-round (and) started getting more involved with the community as well,” she said.

On Feb. 18, the shop honored National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and gave 25% of the sales to a 5-year-old girl with leukemia.

“We had an absolute blast with her. She came in and was making sundaes,” Emert said. “She stayed for the entire day. Us and Dad had to bribe her just to even get her out of there. It was an absolute ball.”

Taylor Emert and 5-year-old Carleigh on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. (Courtesy of Big Dipper Ice Cream) Five-year-old Carleigh dishing up ice cream on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. (Courtesy of Big Dipper Ice Cream)

Big Dipper Ice Cream raised over $1,000.

The shop has also held a trunk-or-treat, an Easter egg hunt, held fundraisers for other organizations and more.

The 3D ice cream bench at Big Dipper Ice Cream in Wayland.

One of her favorite things about the shop is how personal it is. Since purchasing it, she’s decorated it by hand and allowed her employees to do the same.

“It’s important to me that (my employees are) involved in the business just as much as I am,” Emert said. “I think having a majority teenage staff, giving them that responsibility makes them want to be here. And they’re proud of it.”

From decorating the trashcans so they look like ice cream cones to signage to a 3D ice cream cone bench, Emert and her employees’ creative hands are everywhere at the shop.

They even bring parents into the mix. For Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, the shop offers a 25% discount on their employees’ parents’ favorite items.

The 2023 Mother’s Day specials at Big Dipper Ice Cream in Wayland. The 2023 Father’s Day specials at Big Dipper Ice Cream in Wayland.

The menu includes ice cream, coffee, cold brew floats, soft serve, Lotus Plant energy drinks and more. Plus, each month, the employees can create a new item for a chance to win a prize.

“I give them complete free reign. You make whatever you want. Your only rule is that I’m not involved. And they come up with some really creative stuff,” Emert said.

In addition to creating the item, the employees create Facebook and TikTok posts for it, the menu sign and come up with the price.

Taylor Emert with the Little Dipper Ice Cream Cart.

“I sit down with them and we discuss pricing. So I teach them their food costs, I teach them their fixed cost and how you would price an item. I let them see the profitability,” she said.

At the end of the month, whoever sells the most wins $100.

This year, the shop also added the Little Dipper Ice Cream Cart.

“I have an employee who has wanted that cart for a year. So I finally bought it for her. We started working on her menu and she’s picking out her days on when she’ll take it,” Emert said.

The Little Dipper is expected to be at a few public events this summer. It can also be rented for parties.

This summer, the shop is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The hours will be changing later in the year. The announcement will be made on the Big Dipper Ice Cream’s social media pages. For more information on Big Dipper Ice Cream, visit the shop’s Facebook or TikTok pages.