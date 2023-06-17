Trailside Treats Ice Cream has been scooping up cold treats just off the 92-mile Fred Meijer White Pine Trail for over two decades. (June 12, 2023)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family-centered business has been scooping up cold treats just off the 92-mile Fred Meijer White Pine Trail for over two decades.

Located right off of the trail, Trailside Treats is a staple in Belmont.

“Trailside Treats started out as a joke between my husband and I. We would drive by here four times a week to take my daughter to her sports practice. And I had a job that I didn’t love and we joked about, ‘We should buy that house and knock it down and put in an ice cream store,” Kelly Rice, owner of Trailside Treats, said.

After several months of the back and forth, Rice said her husband called with a name: Trailside Treats.

“We bought the property. Knocked the house down. My husband built Trailside for me. Every nail, every two-by-four, every everything he built from the ground up,” she said.

Trailside Treats seen to the right of the White Pine Trail on June 12, 2023.

Trailside Treats opened its doors on July 27, 2001, after months of anticipation.

“The first day we opened it was like a carnival. The community was so happy to be here and we’ve felt that love pretty much every day that we’ve been open,” Rice said.

Over the years, the menu at Trailside Treats has grown to include soft serve, MOO-ville ice cream, malts, sundaes, flurries and more.

“This year we counted up 60 different flurry flavors,” Rice said.

The most popular is Dough Boy. It’s fudgy brownies, cookie dough and chocolate syrup blended together.

Chalk art outside of Trailside Treats on June 12, 2023, promoting its Frequent Flurry Club.

With all of the different flurry flavors, Trailside Treats is started its Frequent Flurry Club. For every 20 flurries purchased, the punchcard can be redeemed for a Trailside Treats T-shirt, hat or sweatshirt.

“We also have an Around the World Passport. If you want to try all 60 flurries, then you get a stamp for each one. You can redeem at 20 for a free T-shirt, at 20 more you can redeem for another T-shirt or hat, then when you get all 60, then we will make you a custom embroidered hoodie,” she said.

In addition to the standard offerings, Rice said she encourages employees to make their own creations.

“A few of them that the kids created (are) a Belmont Cooler and that’s raspberry sorbet and a can of Sprite blended together. It’s fruity and sweet. On a hot day, it’s absolutely phenomenal. We also have a BK Buster… It’s chocolate cone dip, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Reese’s topping all blended together,” she said.

A handprint on the ceiling inside of Trailside Treats from employee Ella in 2021. Handprints on the ceiling inside of Trailside Treats from past employees.

Trailside Treats is part of the Great Lakes Ice Cream and Fast Food Association, which provides support for businesses and their workers.

“The students that work for us that meet grade point criteria and whatever, they can apply for a scholarship. We’ve had about a dozen winners. (There has been) about $15 or $18,000 that kids have won in scholarships,” Rice explained.

To continue this effort of supporting workers, Rice said she and her husband decided that they wanted to invest in their own staff.

“We decided that the first Saturday in August is going to be Scoops for Scholarship Day. We started with that last year and we’re going to continue that. So all the sales for the entirety of that day and all the tips are split evenly between all of the students that are headed off to college,” Rice said.

Trailside Treats is open from April until about the third week in September, depending on the weather. During the school year, it is open after school until 9 p.m. Once school releases for the summer, the stop is open from noon to 9 p.m. every day. For more information on Trailside Treats, visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.