WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalene McElveen is trying to make sure that there are no more questions or reservations when people first think of vegan ice cream.

She is the owner of Tastefull Vegan Frozen Desserts in Wyoming, which first opened shop on Memorial Day 2022. The name of her ice cream stand speaks to the message she’s trying to put out about her nondairy, gluten-free treats.

“Typically when people hear vegan, they’re like, ‘It’s gonna taste like trash or a tree.’ And so I chose ‘Tastefull’ because it’s full of flavor. So I wanted people to know it’s not going to taste like cardboard or it’s not gonna taste like eating grass,” she said.

Tastefull Vegan’s take on the dirt and worms flurry.

McElveen runs the shop on Porter Street SW near Lee Street alongside her husband Leonard and their two children, Sophia and L.J. Having the family around makes operations a lot smoother.

“We incorporate them as much as we can,” Leonard McElveen said. “Sophia will run register, take orders. I do a lot of the supplies, running to get things. We will all jump in where you’re needed. L.J. does the same thing. I think it’s amazing. We may not be able to do everything but we help where we can.”

Kalene McElveen started her business to solve a problem that she had been facing for most of her life after growing up as a vegetarian and becoming vegan. She wanted to give more options to those who don’t eat dairy.

“A lot of times, they get one option on the menu. Usually, it’s like, ‘OK, grab the sorbet or a nondairy yogurt,’ she said.

Tastefull Vegan also has shakes that are quite popular. Like this strawberry one.

Everything served at Tastefull is vegan-friendly. There aren’t even nonvegan options on the premises.

“People for the first time are able to come in and order anything they want,” she said. “From milkshakes, flurries, banana splits, ice cream cakes, we do it all.”

One of the most popular items is the strawberry shortcake flurry.

For the most part, the menu is very similar to what you would find at a traditional ice cream shop, but there are some things you won’t find on the menu. On top of everything being dairy-free and gluten-free, there aren’t any peanuts or other common allergens onsite.

“I wanted to put a place that was a safe haven for people to come, Kalene McElveen said. “We didn’t want kids or parents to worry if they had a peanut allergy. There are times when kids come and it’s just like Disneyland. They’re like, ‘I can eat anything I want.’ It’s really cool to be able to offer that.”

The response from customers is the best part of the job, according to Kalene McElveen. She said that they come up to her and thank her for giving them a chance to enjoy ice cream.

And it isn’t just vegans or those with intolerances that are eating the ice cream up.

“People don’t know it’s vegan and they still rave about it,” Leonard McElveen said. “Just give it a try, you can’t go wrong with something that tastes good and is good for you.”

On top of the day-to-day operations, Tastefull Vegan will also cater events and the McElveens plan to eventually expand outside of just West Michigan.

“Our long-term goal is to open up Tastefull shops across the state and later on nationwide, to be able to have just that stable place where people can go and see the Tastefull logo and know, ‘OK, that’s a safe space. I can get my vegan ice cream fixed here,'” Kalene McElveen said.