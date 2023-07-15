CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Next up in the West Michigan Scoops Tour is Tastee Treet, a spot that has been serving ice cream to the Fennville community since 1975.

Brothers Ryan and Tim Lubbers purchased the ice cream shop in 2020. Their daughters, Madisyn Lubbers and Makayla Harvey, run the shop, with Madisyn Lubbers working as the CFO and Harvey managing Tastee Treet, located on East Main Street near New Richmond Road just outside of Fennville in Clyde Township.

“My dad actually had always thought it would be cool to own an ice cream shop. And he drove past this a few times and saw it was for sale,” Madisyn Lubbers explained. “And he’s like, ‘I don’t know, do you guys want to take this on?’ And so then they bought it and we jumped into it.”

From left to right: Ryan Lubbers, Madisyn Lubbers, Makayla Harvey and Tim Lubbers.

Tastee Treet started serving Palazzolo’s ice cream this year, a company just a mile away from the shop.

“Fennville is really a community town,” Madisyn Lubbers said. “…So when we could find a source that was right here, we thought it was really cool to keep it in the community. … It’s made here, we serve it here and it seems important to the community and it was important to us.”

The Treasure Trove sundae at Tastee Treet, located on East Main Street just outside of Fennville.

“It’s been really kind of cool to see how the community comes together and we can help each other out,” Harvey said.

Tastee Treet has had two prior owners. The menu has stayed pretty consistent throughout its history, Harvey and Madisyn Lubbers said.

The family added the ‘Land Lubber’ to the menu when they took over, a sundae with vanilla ice cream, cheesecake pieces, hot caramel, candied pecans, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

One of the most unique items on the menu is the unicorn cotton candy extravaganza, a sundae with cotton candy fizz poppers, cotton candy flavorburst, whipped cream and pink sprinkles.

“The kids get a kick out of the cotton candy fizz,” Madisyn Lubbers said.

The ice cream store also has a big food menu, with burgers, fried mushrooms, fried cauliflower and corn puffers: cream corn in a fried shell.

“Everyone seems to really like them. It’s kind of unique. Nobody else has them,” she said.

Harvey and Madisyn Lubbers said they’ve enjoyed getting to know the community.

“Building relationships is really cool. You get to see the locals that come through like a couple times a week. You learn their orders and what they like — a lot of times they’ll stay the same,” Harvey said. “It’s just fun building the relationships.”

“It’s cool because we’re definitely a part of the community. When the library does book fundraisers and stuff, we’re a part of that with free cones,” Madisyn Lubbers said. “It’s just fun because I think being a smaller town business, we can do more for the community versus the chains.”

They said they’ve enjoyed coming up with new flavors and menu items and seeing how the community reacts to it.

“You can just be creative,” Madisyn Lubbers said. “…I think it’s just a different type of business. It’s still a restaurant, so it can be stressful at times, but I think overall it’s ice cream — it’s fun. Who doesn’t love it?”

Harvey said she wants to give customers a “happy experience.” She said her and Madisyn Lubbers have put their “heart and soul” into the Tastee Treet, and she looks for employees who can do the same.

“When I go to hire people, I really look for happy people that are like willing to put … their heart and soul into it here for the season and give it their all,” she said.