LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Outside of Ball’s Softee Creme in Lowell stands a row of barrels, each about 2 feet tall. They all are well-kept and contain a colorful bed of flowers, except for one that has a vine of green potato plant leaves.

No matter what Molly LaLone does to the flower beds, she said the potato plant comes back every year without fail. Taking care of those barrels is just one of the jobs she does to help out her parents, Colleen and Darwin, at Ball’s.

Colleen and Darwin LaLone are just the latest owners of the ice cream shop that has stayed in the family since it first opened in 1971. Colleen LaLone’s parents first opened Ball’s after renovating what was originally a gas station on Main Street.

“It came up for sale so my parents bought it. We lived right next door in a big, two-story house where a parking lot is now,” Colleen LaLone said. “My parents opened this and started an ice cream shop. And they bought a machine at a foreclosure sale and we just had vanilla, chocolate and mixed. And that’s how we started out. And then as the years went, the machines grew. We have like six or seven now.”

The exterior of Ball’s Softee Creme in Lowell. The building was transformed into an ice cream stand from a gas station in 1971.

Colleen LaLone’s brother Jim ran it for years before the LaLones took over in 2019, just over a year before Ball’s celebrated its 50th anniversary. Now in its 52nd season, the LaLones are continuing the family legacy.

The building itself has changed, needing more space to keep up with demand. Dar LaLone said it’s not uncommon to see anywhere from 300 to 400 customers on any given day. And while the menu has plenty of offerings, like slushes, chicken salad croissants and the newly introduced walking tacos, there are two items in particular that keep families coming back.

“We’re told we have the best chili dogs and the best ice cream,” Dar LaLone said.

Every single day, Ball’s goes through around 30 pounds of ground beef for the chili. Demand is particularly high before the heat of mid-summer and customers want something warm to go with their frozen treats. It is a match made in heaven. The homemade, secret-recipe chili dogs can get pretty spicy, especially if you add the recommended jalapenos. The ice cream does just the trick to cool off your mouth and ends the meal with a great treat.

“They’ll come up and get their food and they’ll say, ‘We’ll be right back.’ And then they come back and get their ice cream,” Dar LaLone said.

That ice cream is served in a variety of flavors and styles: banana boats, chocolate and vanilla soft serve, flurries with a plethora of toppings and add-ins and sundaes, just to name a few. But the big seller, according to Colleen LaLone is the orange sherbert and lemon custard. It can be had separately or in a twist.

“People come all over for that,” she said.

“Everyone always comes up and says, ‘We can’t get that orange or that lemon anywhere else,’” Dar LaLone said.

For those who don’t eat dairy, Ball’s has its famous Dole whips in a rotation of flavors. This comes in handy for the five Ball children because surprisingly, they are all lactose intolerant — including Colleen and her brother Jim.

“I tell people that and they look at me like, ‘Why do you have an ice cream shop?’ I can still have a little bit (of ice cream), I just can’t go overboard,” Colleen LaLone said.

Ball’s Softee Creme has been serving customers for over 50 years. Many menu items remain the same, including the chocolate-vanilla twist. The pineapple-strawberry Dole Whip is new but quickly becoming a favorite.

The temptation she faces is the same for generations of families who make sure to stop by Ball’s more than once every season. The anticipation for the ice cream and chili grows and grows as the temperature in Lowell starts to warm up.

“When it starts getting towards spring, they’ll put on Facebook, ‘Does anyone know when Ball’s is opening?’ I’ll put, ‘April. See you in April,'” Colleen LaLone said.

It’s that excitement that keeps the LaLones around every year. They have no plans to leave anytime soon.

“It’s wonderful,” Colleen LaLone said. “I’m going to be 69 in August. So it’s a lot of footwork, a lot of running, a lot of errands, a lot of everything. But we hope to keep it going for as long as the feet hold up.”

Molly LaLone is slated to be the heir to Ball’s Softee Creme when the time comes. She’s been helping out there since she was 12 years old and probably knows the business better than anyone. But for now, she’s sticking with tending to the barrels and that pesky potato plant.

It was Molly LaLone’s grandfather, the architect for Ball’s, who loved the vines that grow off the potato plant. Every season when Ball’s returns, so do the vines.

“It’s like he’s still here,” Molly LaLone said. “Still visiting.”