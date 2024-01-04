GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ring in the new year with a slew of new events happening all across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Jan. 5:

Return of the Holland Indoor Farmers Market

After a brief break, the Holland Farmers Market returns this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place.

Over 30 vendors will be in attendance, selling everything from homemade goods, fruits and vegetables and much more. The market will run on the first and third Saturdays throughout April.

Click here for more details.

GR Gold weekend doubleheader

After a tough start to the season, the Grand Rapids Gold have won six of their last eight games and look to continue that run this weekend.

The G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets will be hosting the Osceola Magic at Van Andel Arena Friday and Sunday.

Grab your tickets by clicking here.

‘The Godfather’ in concert

DeVos Performance Hall has an offer you can’t refuse this weekend.

The classic film “The Godfather” will be shown on the big screen while you are treated to its iconic music performed by a live orchestra.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Meet sled dogs in Grandville

The Grandville branch of the Kent District Library will host the sled dogs from Tun-Dra kennels on Friday.

Starting at 1 p.m., you will get to meet and greet the canines and learn more about mushing, the Iditarod and more. The event will take place outside, so dress accordingly.

More information can be found here.

Family studio time at Cultivate

The art studio Cultivate in Grand Rapids is bringing families together with an open art studio this Saturday.

You can enjoy a variety of art mediums and even be able to take your work home with you. It is free to attend.

Click here for details.

SW Michigan Bridal Show

The Southwest Michigan Bridal Show returns to Kalamazoo this weekend.

On Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, you can check out the offerings from more than 75 vendors to make your special day special.

Register for the event by clicking here.

Orchard Wassailing in Rockford

The time-honored tradition of wassailing is taking place at Plainsong Farm in Rockford this Sunday evening.

Enjoy a variety of hot drinks, songs, traditional rituals and a bonfire starting at 4:30 p.m.

Details for the event can be found here.

Geeky art gallery at Cocoon Art Space

Cocoon Art Space in Grand Rapids is welcoming fans of all things nerdy and geeky to a new art gallery coming this Friday.

The pieces are all made by local artists who will be at the grand opening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery runs until Feb. 25.

You can find more details here.

Dry January party in Grand Rapids

Dry January, or the act of not consuming alcohol during the first month of the year, has grown in popularity over the years and More or Less wants to help you keep that resolution.

The company is hosting a party Friday night, which will give you the chance to sample of its non-alcoholic beverages.

More information can be found here.

Winter Break fun at Kalamazoo Valey Museum

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is still holding fun events for the whole family to enjoy before school starts again.

The museum is hosting planetarium shows and other engaging activities Friday and Saturday with many of them being free to attend.

Click here for more information.