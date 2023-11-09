GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We gained a whole extra hour on Sunday, now it’s time to put that to good use.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Nov. 10:

Sports triple header at Van Andel Arena

Sports fans, you might as well camp out at Van Andel Arena this weekend.

Starting Friday, there will be three nights of games from your favorite local teams. The Griffins will take on the Toronto Marlies Friday and Saturday and the Grand Rapids Gold will open their season against the Motor City Cruise.

You can find tickets to all three games on Van Andel’s website.

Shop ‘Til You Drop in Holland

The holiday season officially kicks off this Friday down in Holland.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy a late night shopping event to get a jump start on all of your holiday gifts with exclusive discounts as well.

Visit the downtown Holland website for more information.

Party at Zeal Aerial Fitness

Zeal Aerial Fitness in Grand Rapids is celebrating five years of operation and wants you to join in on the fun.

Not only will you get to watch some amazing aerial performances but you will also have the opportunity to try it out for yourself.

More details can be found at the Zeal Aerial Fitness website.

Roller Derby in Grandville

Experience a real roller derby this Saturday down in Grandville.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby will be hosting a scrimmage at JAM Sports this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. There will also be a food drive so guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable foods.

Click here for tickets.

Muskegon Mac and Cheese Competition

If you love mac and cheese and judging things, then you may want to head out to Muskegon this weekend.

The Brewers Lounge at Pigeon Hill will be holding a macaroni and cheese competition Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the winning dish claiming $100 in gift cards.

More information can be found here.

Learn to skate in Kalamazoo

We’re approaching ice skating season and it’s time to finally learn for yourself.

Down in Kalamazoo, you can learn from professionals with the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association at the Blue Rink at Wings West.

Save your spot this Saturday or Sunday by clicking here.

Reindeer Bike Ride 2023

It’s after Halloween, which means you can start celebrating Christmas early.

The annual Reindeer Bike Ride will be this Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. It is the only day of the year you will be able to enjoy West Michigan’s largest animated drive-thru light show via bike.

Click here for more information.

‘TINA’ at DeVos Performance Hall

DeVos Performance Hall is holding a tribute event to the late, great Tina Turner.

“TINA — The Tina Turner Musical” will take the stage this Saturday at 2 p.m. Enjoy all of the singer’s greatest hits in this theater production.

Grab your tickets here.

Holiday Market at Copper Corners Art

Copper Corners Art is holding its holiday market this Friday in Caledonia.

Shop for the holidays through the gallery full of pieces from local female artisans. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the Copper Corners Art website.

Veteran’s Day activities

Saturday marks Veterans Day and West Michigan has you covered on all of the best ways to honor those who served.

From parades to free meals and other deals veterans can take advantage of, it can all be found in our compiled list of events.

Click here to find the full list.