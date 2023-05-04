GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plenty of events are ready to hit West Michigan this weekend as the weather appears to also want to cooperate.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of May 5:

March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

On Friday, a march will be held by multiple local Potawatomi tribes to raise awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The march will be held throughout downtown Grand Rapids from noon to 3 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine, according to organizers.

Marchers are encouraged to meet up at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

Nature Makers Market at Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center will hold its Spring Nature Makers Market on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy shopping around for nature-inspired gifts just in time for Mother’s Day. There will be over 25 local artists selling their creations at the market.

You can find more information on the event here.

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl in Grand Rapids

Two Cinco de Mayo bar crawls will take over Grand Rapids.

The crawls will focus on downtown at several venues on Friday and Saturday. You must be 21 years or older to participate and you can get free entry into the bars this weekend if you register.

For more information or to register for the crawls, click here.

Angling for All

Have you ever wanted to learn how to fish but were too scared to ask? Well now you don’t have to worry.

You can learn the angling basics at Fishing 101 workshop at Riverside Park this Saturday. From 2 p..m. to 4 p.m., you will get hands-on lessons on how to cast, reel in and repeat.

More information on the class can be found here.

Barley, BBQ and Beats 2023

On Saturday, head on over to GLC Live at 20 Monroe for Barley, BBQ and Beats.

Enjoy helpings of fresh BBQ, cocktails and live music. Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini will also be in attendance as a special guest for the event.

For tickets, click here.

Cars & Coffee 2023

Cars and Coffee returns to Grand Rapids this Saturday, this time at the Downtown Market.

You will get the chance to check out a wide variety of exotic and unique cars while also sipping on some specialty coffee.

Admission is free to the event and you can find more information here.

Donut and Beer Fest at LMCU Ballpark

LMCU Ballpark will host the first Donut and Beer Fest back in Grand Rapids since 2019.

The festival will give those in attendance the chance to drink one-of-a-kind beers and ciders as well as try some delectable donuts. The event runs Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Star Wars Weekend at Broad Leaf Brewery

Star Wars fans will want to head out to Broad Leaf Brewery in Kentwood this weekend starting on May 4.

As part of the “holiday” that celebrates the sci-fi franchise, the brewery will be hosting a whole weekend honoring the movies with activities, events and even two new brews.

Check out what to expect by clicking here.

Tulip Time Festival 2023

Holland is set for one of the biggest spring events in West Michigan that kicks off Saturday.

The 94th annual Tulip Time will take over more than a 4-mile radius in downtown Holland and offer some incredible sites for visitors as it does every year. The event will run over the course of eight days.

Find out what’s going on this year by clicking here.

33rd annual Festival of the Arts in Ottawa County

The Ottawa Area Center will be hosting the 33rd annual Festival of the Arts in Allendale this Friday.

Students with special needs will have the chance to experience this year’s event as they will have a chance to participate in all of the activities including a dunk tank, petting zoo and live music.

More information on the event can be found here.