GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Enjoy the kickoff to Halloween this weekend with a wide variety of events centered around the haunted holiday.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Oct. 27:

Haunted Hogwarts at The B.O.B.

The B.O.B. is transforming into Hogwarts this Saturday with two parties for everyone to enjoy the magic.

There will be a family-friendly version and an adults-only version of the experience, which looks to bring elements from the Harry Potter franchise to life.

Click here for more information on both parties.

Eric Andre’s Explosion Tour

Comedian Eric Andre brings his Explosion Tour to Grand Rapids this Sunday.

The star of “The Eric Andre Show” will perform at GLC Live at 20 Monroe starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here.

Live Giant Pumpkin Carving

Rosa Parks Circle will be the place to check out some extreme pumpkin carving Friday.

The Halloween tradition gets cranked up a few notches as professionals will need heavy machinery to carve these massive pumpkins into art. Some of the fruits weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

Click here to find out more about the event.

Dia de Los Muertos at the Holland Museum

The Holland Museum has partnered with the Latin Americans United for Progress to hold a Dia de Los Muertos event.

On Saturday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., enjoy plenty of activities to celebrate the Mexican holiday that honors death and life.

Additional details can be found here.

Douglas Adult Halloween Parade

The 25th annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults returns this Saturday.

The parade will begin at 9 p.m. and continue deep into the night with other activities planned.

Click here for more information.

East Grand Rapids Frightful Friday

Gaslight Village will be the place to be Friday night as the city of East Grand Rapids gets into the Halloween spirit.

Frightful Friday will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. where you can get a jump start on trick-or-treating, join in a scavenger hunt and so much more.

More information on the event can be found here.

Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival

Over 200 tattoo artists will be heading to DeVos Place this weekend for the Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival.

Artists will be competing in 15 different categories while also showing off their work. The festival will attract nationally and internationally recognized artists as well.

Click here for details.

Kzoo Valley Museum hosts free pre-Halloween events

Get a jump start on all of the Halloween fun with a few free activities at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

On Saturday, the museum will be providing guests with a slew of fun events including planetarium shows, crafts and a storytime.

A full list of activities can be found here.

Halloween event at the JW Marriot

The JW Marriott Hotel will host an adults-only party to celebrate the scary season on Saturday.

Just Wicked will feature food, specialty cocktails, music and a costume contest worth $1,000.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Kalamazoo Motorcycle Swap Meet

Sunday will be the Fall 2023 Motorcycle Swap Meet down in Kalamazoo.

You will be able to buy, sell, trade and check out a variety of products from other riders in the area.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Concert for Ukraine

A concert in Hastings on Saturday will support aid to Ukraine.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Green Street United Methodist Church. It will feature contralto Vira Slywotzky and composer and pianist Dina Pruzhansky.

Admission is free. Attendees can donate to Razom for Ukraine.

Full list of Halloween events

As we approach Halloween, there will be a lot of different events happening across West Michigan.

Luckily for you, News 8 has compiled a full list of activities for families, kids and even adults across the area.

Click here for the full list.