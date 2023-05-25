GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something to do besides lounging on the beach or having a cookout, West Michigan has you covered.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of May 26:

2023 Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk

The 13th Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk kicks off this Saturday and it’s bigger than ever, as a seventh destination has been added.

Join other guests on bus rides to seven restaurants, trying different hot dogs and trying to find your favorite one. Everyone in attendance will also receive a free commemorative T-shirt.

You can register here.

Tri-State Foodie Fest

Head to the Calhoun County Fairgrounds this Saturday for the Tri-State Foodie Fest.

More than 50 food trucks from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois will be in attendance competing for the top prize. The truck that wins the fan vote will claim a $1,000 prize.

Click here for more information.

Cruisin’ with the Oldies Car Show

Love classic cars, trucks and bikes? Then you’re in luck.

The fifth annual Cruisin’ with the Oldies Auto Show starts at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Brooks Park in Newaygo. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top vehicles at the show.

More information can be found here.

Opening weekend for Michigan’s Adventure

Michigan’s largest amusement park is back open for the summer season this Friday.

Enjoy all the traditional rides and roller coasters all summer long. During the opening weekend, all U.S. military members and veterans will get free admission into the park.

Click here for more.

Galactic Sword Fighting

Star Wars fans may want to head to Grimsby Hollow Meadery in Middleville this Friday.

There, you will be treated to a lightsaber demonstration by Jerry Berg with the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy in Comstock Park. This is the latest edition of Grimsby Hollow’s “Drink Mead, Learn Things” series.

If you’re interested in attending, click here.

BBQ Beer Garden in Allegan

Allegan Event is opening its outdoor patio every Sunday this summer as part of its BBQ Beer Garden.

You will be treated to live music, BBQ served all day long, patio games and, of course, beer. This Sunday’s musical act will be Doogie and Ozzy of Tricks.

You can plan your visit by clicking here.

B-Movie Euphoria at Speciation Artisan Ales

Speciation Artisan Ales is hosting the latest installment of its B-Movie Euphoria series this weekend.

On Sunday, you can enjoy a free showing of the cult classic “Mega Force.” The movie will be shown at 8 p.m.

You can find more information on the series by clicking here.

Bird Bonanza at Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is holding its annual Bird Bonanza this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Enjoy the bird-themed celebration that gives those in attendance some great opportunities for hiking and birdwatching. The tours will be guided and will go until 1:30 p.m.

To register for a tour, click here.

Memorial Day Weekend events

Of course, there are still plenty of Memorial Day events this weekend to honor those who died while serving the country.

From parades to other ceremonies, you can find everything now on News 8’s Memorial Day events across West Michigan list.

