GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re looking to work out your muscles or your mind, West Michigan has you covered this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of July 14:

Comic Geek Out at the Grand Rapids Public Library

Comic fans will be flocking to the annual Comic Geek Out event at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Yankee Clipper Branch this Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy a mini outdoor comic con where local artists, cosplayers and comic book fans will all gather to celebrate all things comics.

Click here for more details.

Yoga on the Farm with Kids’ Food Basket

The Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse in Grand Rapids is holding a special workout session that will go towards a great cause.

Yoga on the Farm will take place at the Kids’ Food Basket Farm on Plymouth Avenue NE Monday night with proceeds helping the nonprofit.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 here.

Learn to skateboard in Grand Rapids

Have you always wanted to learn how to skateboard or watch some of the best local riders show off their skills? Then you’re in luck.

Thrasher is hosting “Curbed” at Clemente DIY Skatepark this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. There you will have a chance to watch the professionals compete while also getting some pointers.

You can check out the event by clicking here.

MI Art Fest in Sturgis

The second annual MI Art Fest returns to downtown Sturgis this Friday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., enjoy art demonstrations, a color walk, food trucks, face painting and a public art unveiling just to name a few elements to the event.

Click here for more information.

Kalamazoo Reptile Expo

Head on down to Kalamazoo this Saturday for the latest edition of the Kalamazoo Reptile Expo.

Check out a plethora of exotic pets, hear from local experts on ownership and prepare yourself to own one as well.

Plan your trip by clicking here.

Battle Creek Caribbean Festival

The Battle Creek Caribbean Festival is slated for this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Festival Market Square.

Enjoy food, music and other art and cultural demonstrations at the festival that celebrate the Caribbean and Africa.

Click here to buy your tickets now.

Disney DJ Night at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Head to GLC Live at 20 Monroe this Friday to party to the sounds of your favorite Disney movies.

“Be Our Guest: The Disney DJ Night” will showcase the biggest hits found in Disney films from “Let It Go”, “Under the Sea” and “Zero to Hero.”

You can buy your tickets now by clicking here.

Paint and Sip – Taylor Swift edition

West Michigan Swifties are going to want to head on down to Brush Studio in Grand Rapids this Friday for Taylor Swift Night.

Enjoy a paint-and-sip class that will be completely inspired by the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Book your spot by clicking here.

2023 Miss Metro Cruise & Car Show

The Wyoming Moose Lodge #763 will be the place for the 2023 Miss Metro Cruise and Car Show this Saturday.

The day starts at 10 a.m. and will feature the prelims of the Miss Metro Cruise competition. In between the competition, you will also have the chance to check out some classic cars on site.

For more information, click here.

Family hike at Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is looking to provide a fun way for families to enjoy the nice weekend weather as well as the preserve.

Join a few ambassadors at the center on Saturday for a family-friendly hike around the property and keep an eye out for the animals that call the area home.

Members can attend for free and you can also register ahead of time by clicking here.