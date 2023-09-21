GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Well, we’re more than a month away from Halloween but the official start of fall has gotten West Michigan in the holiday spirit.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Sept. 22:

LEGO Brickworld Expo

The Brickworld LEGO Expo comes to Grand Rapids for the first time this weekend.

Starting Friday at DeVos Place, check out over 50,000 square feet of LEGO sculptures, including the largest Great Ball Contraption loop.

Click here for more information and a preview of the event.

Confluence

Confluence returns to Grand Rapids this weekend and this year will feature a new concert to open the festivities.

The free festival will bridge the worlds of art, music, science and technology for two days of exciting events starting Friday.

Check out more on the event here.

Tanger Outlets’ Harvest Festival

The Grand Rapids Tanger Outlets is inviting families from across West Michigan to enjoy a day full of fall fun.

The Fall Harvest Festival is set to kick off at the shopping center this Saturday starting at noon. Those in attendance can enjoy pumpkin carving, face painting and get some delicious cider and donuts as well.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

Farmgirl Flea Market

The Hudsonville Fairgrounds will host this year’s Farmgirl Flea Market starting this Saturday.

You will have two days to check out all of the offerings from more than 200 vendors from across West Michigan.

More details can be found here.

Cedar Springs Tractor Parade

Cedar Springs Public Schools is holding the 13th annual Tractor Parade this Friday.

The parade will begin just before 11 a.m. and is done every year to raise awareness of road safety near and around farms in the area.

Click here for more information.

Vicksburg Tennis Green Out Invitational

Vicksburg High School’s boys tennis team is hosting its annual Green Out Invitational this Saturday.

The tournament features eight teams along with several food trucks. The event is held to raise awareness of mental health struggles across the community.

More information on the Green Out Invitational can be found here.

Abandoned Acres Farm Haunted Attraction

If you’re looking for a good scare, then head on down to Sparta this weekend for the Abandoned Acres Farm Haunted Attraction.

Trek through the haunted corn maze and try to make your way out while lots of horrifying creatures try to stop you.

Click here for more.

Halloween Expo at 4 Mile Showplace

Looking to get a jump start on your Halloween decorations or costume? Well, the 4 Mile Showplace is where you need to be.

Everything you need to get set for the spookiest holiday of the year will be there and several vendors will be able to answer any questions.

For more information, click here.

Grand (Rapids) Sumo

ArtPrize is hosting a live demonstration this year as part of the competition.

A mini-sumo wrestling tournament, alongside daily demonstrations, will be taking place at 975 Ottawa NW that will feature wrestlers from across the world.

Find more information by clicking here.

Holland State Park Fall Festival

Starting Friday, come on out to Holland State Park for the annual Fall Festival.

Take part in the classics like a haunted scavenger hunt, trick or treating and a decoration contest. You are also encouraged to camp at the park during the festival.

Click here for more.