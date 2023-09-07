GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking for an adventure or something lowkey to do with your time off? We have you covered.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Sept. 8:

Butterfly release at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo will be releasing its monarch butterflies in batches this Saturday so you will have multiple chances to see them fly away.

The butterflies will be released every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help improve their population. There will also be activities for families to do and learn more about the species.

Click here for more details.

Kentwood Food Truck Festival

The city of Kentwood is holding the summer’s second Food Truck Festival all day Saturday.

The event is free to attend and will showcase over 30 different food trucks. There will also be a beer tent and live music.

You can find a full list of participating trucks here.

Art on the Island Gala at Windmill Island Gardens

Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is returning with the annual Art on the Island Gala this Thursday.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy artwork from over 25 local artists. The gala is completely free for guests to attend.

Check out more information by clicking here.

New car show in downtown Kalamazoo

A first-of-its-kind car show will be heading to downtown Kalamazoo this Friday.

Starting at noon, check out nearly 100 classic cars as they travel down the streets parade-style. There will also be a car show at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center Friday through Sunday where you can get a closer look at the automobiles.

Click here for more information.

Extreme Fun Experience in Portage

Looking for some adrenaline-pumping excitement this weekend? Look no further than Portage for the Extreme Fun Experience.

There will be something for everyone, from ziplines and face painting for the younger crowds to daring stunt maneuvers by experienced drivers and so much more.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Kalamazoo Youth & Teen Entrepreneur Fair

This Saturday, you will have the chance to check out the work done by young people at the Youth and Teen Entrepreneur Fair.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mayors’ Riverfront Park, you can meet and also purchase items from 12 young entrepreneurs. The items range from handmade goods to jewelry.

More information can be found here.

Mrs. Roper Roams Rockford

The first ever Mrs. Roper Roams Rockford will take place this Sunday.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up like Mrs. Roper from the hit sitcom “Three’s Company” while enjoying everything downtown Rockford has to offer.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Fiesta Mexicana at Calder Plaza

The 54th annual Fiesta Mexicana returns to Calder Plaza starting on Friday.

Enjoy plenty of food, dancing, live music and so much more, all while celebrating Mexican culture and its growing importance here in Grand Rapids.

The event is free to attend, click here for more details.

Industrial sewing machine lessons in Grand Rapids

Have you ever wanted to learn about industrial leather sewing? Well now you can!

Tandy Leather in Grand Rapids is hosting sewing machine classes this weekend where you can find a new passion or hobby.

More information can be found here.

Two nights of comedy at DeVos Performance Hall

The DeVos Performance Hall will be hosting back-to-back nights of stand-up comedy this weekend.

On Friday, comedian Shane Gillis will take the stage and on Saturday night, Iliza Shlesinger will appear as part of her “Hard Feelings Tour.”

Tickets for both shows can be found here.

Ford International Airport’s Runway 5K

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting the Runway 5K this Saturday.

Runners will have the chance to actually race down an airplane runway. There will be a one-mile fun run happening that day as well.

Click here to register and find more information.

Running of the Bulls Bar Crawl

The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby team is hosting the annual Running of the Bulls Bar Crawl.

On Saturday, join other attendees at four downtown Grand Rapids bars while members fo the roller derby team chase you dressed as bulls on skates.

Tickets can be purchased here.

