GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another weekend is approaching here in West Michigan and there is once again plenty to do each day.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of March 17:

Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 10th annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in town this year.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will go from 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street. Following the parade, the third annual Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty will take place and will feature food and drink for everyone to enjoy for $15.

You can find more information on the full day of activities by clicking here.

Irish on Ionia

Irish on Ionia, one of the most popular events in Grand Rapids, returns after a three-year hiatus.

The outdoor party will host an estimated 14,000 people Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Grand Rapids’ Arena district. Beer, cocktails, Irish-themed food and live entertainment will also be there.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here.

Lucky’s 6th annual St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Maybe you’re looking for a different kind of Irish celebration that involves a little bit more movement. Head on over to the Tin Can in Grand Rapids for a two-day event.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday and going until midnight on Saturday, take part in the 6th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl. Get discounted prices at several bars in the Grand Rapids area as well as free drink vouchers.

More information and tickets can be found here.

West Michigan Women’s Expo at DeVos Place

Also starting Friday, the 25th annual West Michigan Women’s Expo is being held at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will host hundreds of women-owned businesses that will showcase exhibits, book authors and other demonstrations.

You can purchase tickets to the three-day event here.

Katt Williams at Van Andel Arena

Comedian Katt Williams brings his 2023 And Me Tour to Grand Rapids this Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature the Emmy Award winner.

Tickets are still on sale for the one-night-only event. You can buy them by clicking here.

8th annual Soup Prize

Now to a family-friendly event that is perfect given the weather this weekend: It’s Soup Prize.

For the eighth time, you have the chance to try and vote for the best soup in the competition and you also have the chance at winning some prizes.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 10 and children under 2 get in for free. You can find more information by clicking here.

Rappers JID and Smino in Grand Rapids

Following the success of his third album, “The Forever Story,” rapper JID is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend alongside fellow hip-hop artist Smino.

On Saturday starting at 8 p.m., the two will take the stage at GLC Live at Monroe 20. The two have also collaborated together on projects before this tour.

Tickets for seats for the concert can be purchased here.

Healing Body and Spirit Expo

The Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo will be hosting the Healing Body and Spirit Expo this Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about holistic healing and other forms of spiritualism from all parts of the world. Speakers will also be in attendance to discuss their areas of expertise such as astrology, massage and chakra balancing.

Tickets can be purchased at the event and doors open starting at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.