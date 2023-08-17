A 2019 file photo of the Breakaway Music Festival at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Breakaway)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s no excuse to be bored this weekend in West Michigan as there will be events and activities throughout the area.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Aug. 18:

Grand Rapids Greek Cultural Festival

The Grand Rapids Greek Cultural Festival takes place this weekend at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

On Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy traditional Greek food and entertainment as you learn a little bit more about the culture.

Click here for more details.

Outdoor concert at Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center will host its outdoor concert series this Saturday night.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy opening musical groups all while taking in the nature preserve. Caribbean Soul Experience will be headlining the concert.

You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.

Dog swim day at Richmond Park

Give your dog some much-needed cooldown time in the water this Sunday at Richmond Park Pool.

Wag ‘n’ Wade, the city of Grand Rapids’ annual dog swim event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be allowed to give your pooch some time in the water with other dogs.

You can register your pet by clicking here.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport anniversary celebration

This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the airport is holding a party.

The family-friendly event will feature aircraft displays, food trucks, live entertainment and plenty of giveaways as well.

More information on the celebration can be found here.

Grand Rapids Cup 2023

Soccer teams from Michigan and the Midwest will flock to Midwest United FC Soccer Complex to compete for the 2023 Grand Rapids Cup.

Youth teams will face off in 7v7, 9v9 and 11v11 tournaments with the chance to claim the top honors. More than 300 teams are expected to compete across the different stages.

You can check out more information by clicking here.

‘The Sandlot’ at Sullivan Field

Baseball fans and film buffs are expected to flock to Sullivan Field this Saturday as there will be a free screening of “The Sandlot.”

The classic baseball movie will be shown once the sun sets and hot dogs, drinks and other snacks will be available for purchase.

While the event is free, you’re asked to register for a spot ahead of time. You can do so here.

BREAKAWAY at Belknap Park

The BREAKAWAY music festival is set for two days of incredible performances live from Belknap Park.

The traveling concert series is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees with headliners like Deadmau5, Porter Robinson and Tiësto.

Tickets can be found by clicking here.

Kalamazoo Blues Bash

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is putting on another Blues Bash this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Old Dog Tavern and will feature several bands and artists including the Grammy-nominated Victor Wainwright and the Train.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Holland DPS charity softball game

On Saturday, head on down to Matt Urban Sports Complex for the Holland Department of Public Safety’s Battle of the Badges charity softball game.

The game will feature both DPS officers and Holland firefighters battling it out on the diamond, with proceeds being donated to the Harbor Humane Society.

Click here for more information.

Barry County Brewfest

Middleville will host this year’s Barry County Brewfest on Saturday.

From noon to 5 p.m., those in attendance will get the chance to try samples from over 120 different beers, wines, seltzers and other spirits. Your admission ticket will also get you a commemorative sampling glass.

For tickets, click here.