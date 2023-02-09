GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Super Bowl parties aren’t the only events happening this weekend, and they will involve fewer commercial breaks. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Feb. 10:

IceBURG Festival in Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first annual IceBURG Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

A plethora of activities will be held including a grilled cheese cook-off between local restaurants, a snowsuit fashion show and professional ice carving.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Grand Rapids

Special Olympics Michigan’s Polar Plunge 2023 is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend.

Join dozens of volunteers jumping into icy waters to help raise money for the more than 20,000 Special Olympics athletes. Registration is free and the plunge will be held at the LMCU Ballpark starting at noon.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game

Kenowa High School will play host to the annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Game in honor of the slain Grand Rapids police officer.

The game will be played Saturday at 5 p.m. and will also be joined by a wing-eating contest between the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Admission is free and all proceeds raised at the game will go towards helping two members of the departments who are currently battling breast cancer.

Free snowmobiling weekend

Even though the weather is starting to heat up in early February, the first free snowmobiling weekend of the year is still ready to go.

The Department of Natural Resources will allow those to ride the more than 6,000 miles of its designated snowmobile trails, roads and lands this weekend without the purchase of a permit.

Rules and regulations for the weekend can be found here.

Sober Bowl watch party

Super Bowl watch parties can be a good time for friends and families to get together, but there can also be a lot of pressure for those recovering from alcoholism or just looking to stay sober.

Local nonprofit Guiding Light will be hosting a “Sober Bowl” party where those individuals can gather, enjoy the game and have a safe environment to remain in control.

The party will be open to anyone interested in joining Guiding Light’s recovery program or those who live at the Iron House. More information can be found here.

Winterfest in Pentwater

The annual Winterfest in Penetwater returns for two weekends this month. Bonfires and ice skating will be held both weekends, weather permitting of course.

On Saturday, those in attendance will have the chance to do yoga, visit a farmers market, drink wine and paint as well as compete in a frozen T-shirt race.

You can find a full list of activities by clicking here.

Ice Bar at the Downtown Market

The Downtown market in Grand Rapids is transforming again, this time with an “ice” surprise.

An ice bar will be brought to the incubator kitchen and will feature 12 feet of ice carved into a bar and serve craft beers, cocktails and other beverages. Other games and vendors will also be present at the event.

The Ice Bar will be at the Downtown Market Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ne-Yo joins Grand Rapids Symphony

Three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo will join the Grand Rapids Symphony this weekend at the DeVos Performance Hall for a Saturday show.

The R&B singer will deliver his most iconic and platinum-selling songs with the accompaniment of the orchestra.

Few tickets remain and you can purchase them by clicking here.

Michigan Winter Try-Athlon in Muskegon

Try your hand at three winter sports at the Muskegon State Park this Sunday with the Michigan Try-Athlon.

You will have a chance to cross-country ski, luge and speed skate in a non-competitive competition. Clinics designed to teach you each sport will happen before each event.

You can register for the try-athlon by clicking here.

How to butcher a pig demonstration in Muskegon

Are you an aspiring butcher or just want to know how your local one manages to carve a pig? Well then you’re in luck.

A local farmer in Muskegon will be showing how to breakdown half of a pig to anyone interested in learning how it’s done. Free samples of the pig will also be served to those in attendance.

You can register for the demonstration and learn more by clicking here.