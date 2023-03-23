GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrate the first week of spring in West Michigan with your family, your partner or yourself.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of March 24:

Warrior Wrestling comes to Grand Rapids

Warrior Wrestling 29 will be held Saturday at Grand Rapids West Catholic High School.

Watch former WWE and AEW wrestlers hit the mat in nine different bouts, including two different title matches. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Art in Bloom returns to GRAM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum brings back its Art in Bloom exhibits that will combine art and floral designs.

The event happens every two years and will be a three-day event starting on Friday at 10 a.m. There will be exhibits for all ages and members get to experience the one-weekend-only event for free.

For tickets, click here.

Teen-ish Night at Battle GR

BattleGR’s new Comstock Park location is hosting a night just for the young people this Friday.

Kids 10 and older can take part in Teen-ish Night, which will include three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag, computer games and the open gym. Food will also be provided.

Tickets are $25 per attendee and can be purchased here.

Grand Rapids Record and CD Show

Those in the market to grow their record or CD collection will have the perfect chance to do so this Saturday.

The first show of 2023 will feature dozens of vendors selling vinyl, music memorabilia and more. The event is also free to attend.

More information on the show can be found here.

Turtle Fest

The Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens will be hosting Turtle Fest this Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

Enjoy interactive activities, crafts, scavenger hunts and other fun for the whole family. You will also have the chance to interact with the turtles and get celebratory Turtle Fest stickers.

The event is free and you can find more information here.

Canonsburg Snocross National

The world’s top Snocross races are heading to the Canonsburg Ski Area this weekend.

The competition starts off Friday morning and will continue into Saturday night. The event will also include a tubing hill and other vendors for the whole family to enjoy.

You can get your tickets for just $10 and kids under 12 get in for free.

Pancakes and Pins in Portage

The Airway Fun Center in Portage is the place to be Sunday morning if you’re looking to eat pancakes and bowl.

Pancakes and Pins will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for $12, you can spend those three hours eating and bowling as much as your heart desires.

You can find more information on the event by clicking here.

Cabaret Band Show in Allegan

For the 36th year, the longest-running variety show in Allegan County returns and will benefit two local organizations.

The Cabaret Band Show will be held Saturday and Sunday for the first time since 2020. It will feature live music from several different acts and go towards helping both Wings of Hope Hospice and the Allegan Area Arts Council.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Griswold Auditorium in downtown Allegan. For more information, click here.

Jigsaw Puzzle Contest in Grand Haven

The Ottawa County Parks Foundation is hosting a jigsaw puzzle competition this Saturday at Grand Haven Eagles.

The “Piece Together Parks” event will pit teams against each other in a two-round contest that features a total of 800 pieces. Teams can consist of 2 to 6 people and must pay $50 to register. All proceeds go towards the Ottawa County Parks Foundation.

More information can be found here.

Pilates and Pints in Muskegon

Do you enjoy a good pint of beer but also enjoy a good workout? Then head on over to the Brewer’s Lounge at Pigeon Hill this Sunday.

Pilates and Pints will begin at 11:15 a.m. and for just $15, you can attend and get a drink of your choice. All you’re asked is to bring your own mat.

You can RSVP to the class by clicking here.