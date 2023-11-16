GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kick off the holiday season in style with what West Michigan has to offer this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Nov. 17:

Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Downtown Grand Rapids will be flooded with people and floats as the Gentex Santa Claus Parade returns this Saturday.

After briefly being canceled, the tradition is back on for another year. If you can’t make it out this year, don’t worry. The WOOD TV8 Live Desk will be streaming it in its entirety.

Click here to learn more.

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

On the same day, the city of Kalamazoo will be hosting its holiday parade.

It all begins at 11 a.m. and will feature over 100 different entries. The fun doesn’t stop there, as there will be plenty of other events happening around the area following the parade’s conclusion.

More information on the parade can be found here.

Christmas Through Lowell

The city of Lowell is getting set for the 31st annual Christmas Through Lowell event.

For three days, enjoy the works and pieces from over 350 artists across 60 homes and businesses. This is a great way to start your holiday shopping and support local.

Click here to find out more information.

Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt

The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids will hold the first-ever Christkindl Markt starting this Friday.

Until Dec. 23, you will be able to get into the holiday spirit with a slew of activities and vendors serving up authentic European food and gifts.

You can get a look at what’s coming to the market this year by clicking here.

Holiday events at W. MI shopping centers

Both Tanger Outlets and the Woodland Mall are offering shoppers more ways to enjoy the holiday season.

Tanger Outlets will host a tree lighting this Friday, and Woodland Mall will hold several activities throughout the next few weeks. Both places will have opportunities for kids to take photos with Santa Claus this weekend.

For more information on Tanger’s events, click here. For the Woodland Mall, click here.

Volkstrauertag

This Sunday marks the 70th annual Volkstrauertag, the German memorial service for those armed forces members.

The service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery at 2 p.m. and honor the 26 German graves at the site.

Click here for more details.

International Wine, Beer and Food Festival

The 16th annual International Wine, Beer and Food Festival heads to DeVos Place starting Thursday night.

You will have the chance to check out the tastings of more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders and other spirits from across the globe over the course of the three-day event.

Tickets and tasting tokens can be purchased here.

Last weekend at John Ball Zoo

Sunday is your last chance to head on down to John Ball Zoo for the next few months.

The zoo will be closing for the season before opening back up on March 22, 2024. Tickets for the final week have been marked down 50%.

Click here to get your tickets now.

Barrel Bash at New Holland Brewing Co.

The sixth annual Barrel Bash gets rolling this weekend at New Holland Brewing Company.

Starting Friday and running through Nov. 26, the brewery will offer specialty tastings and celebrate all things barrel-aged.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Deer Widow Weekend at Gun Lake Casino

This week kicked off firearm deer hunting season in Michigan and while your partner may be out in the woods all weekend, Gun Lake Casino wants you to “feel the magic.”

The casino is hosting a male dance performance this Saturday at the 131 Sportsbar and Lounge from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It’s a play on the hit movie “Magic Mike.”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.