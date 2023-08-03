GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This will be a big weekend for those in West Michigan looking to get out of the house and enjoy events happening in the area.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Aug. 4:

2023 Coast Guard Festival continues

The 2023 Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven continues into this weekend.

You still have time to check out the live concerts, parade, softball tournament and fireworks extravaganza this week.

Click here to see the full itinerary.

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival

Calder Plaza will host the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, enjoy offerings from food vendors, dancing, live music and more.

A full list of activities can be found here.

Griffins’ Bike Rodeo

The Grand Rapids Griffins are holding their annual Bike Rodeo this Saturday behind Van Andel Arena.

The event will be free for kids ages 10 and younger and will allow them to practice their bike riding skills. There will also be a chance at winning a free bike for those in attendance.

Click here for more information.

Jason Isbell at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Country music singer Jason Isbell will be performing at the Frederik Meijer Gardens this Sunday.

The four-time Grammy Award winner will bring his brand of music to West Michigan in what is already a sold-out show.

You can find the full concert lineup here.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

Still in the mood for more Barbie events?

Then head on down to the Woodland Mall on Saturday for a chance to check out the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour, which will have exclusive merch available.

Click here for details.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs Lake County Captains

The West Michigan Whitecaps are back at LMCU Ballpark this weekend for a five-game series versus the Lake County Captains.

Games stretch from Wednesday to Sunday with special promotions like a beach tote giveaway and the 30th-anniversary celebration on Friday.

You can purchase tickets here.

‘So You Think You Can Drag’ in Allegan

The Griswold Theatre in Allegan will be the site for a ‘So You Think You Can Drag’ competition this Friday.

The competition will showcase amateur drag artists and their talents in this contest. This is part of Allegan Speak Up’s Pride festivities that will continue into Saturday as well.

Click here for more information on the competition on the other events.

Ribfest 2023 in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo’s Ribfest 2023 returns this weekend with some of the best barbecues in the state being present.

10,000-plus people are expected at the 35th rendition of the festival that will be held at the Arcadia Creek Festival Plaza.

Check out the lineup of vendors and plan out your visit here.

Yoga by the Dam in Rockford

Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford is holding a unique event on the Rogue River this Saturday.

Enjoy a free yoga class next to the Rockford Dam and enjoy some peaceful stretching and meditation.

More information can be found here.

Hike with goats in Belding

Want to hike with goats? Of course, you do!

Dreamgoats in Belding is offering you the chance at taking a hike through a pasture and orchard inhabited by goats. You will even have the chance to pet and feed them before and after.

Click here for tickets.