GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Valentine’s Day may be over but there is still plenty to love this weekend with an assortment of activities and events.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Feb. 17:

The Science of Attraction at Lakeshore Museum

The Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon will hold its latest “Friday Family Fun Night” exhibit on Feb. 17.

This timely exhibit will focus on the science of attraction in the museum’s Bloodsuckers exhibit. There will also be Valentine’s Day treats scattered throughout the building and those in attendance are encouraged to go look for them.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Photo editing for iPhones

If you’re looking to step up your photo-taking skills, then you’re in luck as the Apple Store in Grand Rapids will be holding an hour-long seminar on just that.

Learn how to properly shoot photos and edit them with features on your iPhone. The session begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Apple Woodland on 28th Street.

Click here for more details.

4 Mile Coin and Collectibles Show in Grand Rapids

On Saturday, the 4 Mile Showplace in Grand Rapids will be the place for collectors to check out and show off some of their rare finds.

The 4 Mile Coin and Collectibles Show will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature coins, sports memorabilia, medals and stamps as well. A flea market and animal expo will also be held during that same time.

You can find a full list of events here.

Kalamazoo Reptile Expo

Speaking of animal expos, the Kalamazoo Reptile Expo is happening this weekend.

It’s the second annual two-day show for the organization. You will be able to check out reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and other exotic pets. For those of you who already own exotic pets, you can find food and supplies for them as well.

Click here to find out more.

Kalamazoo Polar Plunge

Shakespeare’s Pub in Kalamazoo is the site for the next Polar Plunge location, courtesy of Special Olympics Michigan.

The plunge will begin Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is completely free to anyone looking to jump into freezing waters to help those athletes.

A pre-plunge party will be held at the pub starting at 11 a.m. where you can also register for the event.

Kalamazoo Restaurant Week

Downtown Kalamazoo’s Restaurant Week 2023 is back and it starts this Friday.

Sixteen restaurants are participating in the 10-day event that will feature signature dishes and drinks that will allow residents the chance to try out a new place.

Restaurant Week last until Feb. 26. You can find a full list of participating eateries by clicking here.

Dog adoption event in Allegan

The Sassy Olive in Allegan is hosting the “Doggie Kissing Booth” dog adoption event this Saturday.

The goal is to help get some animals adopted just a few days after Valentine’s Day. The group has partnered with Wishbone for the event that will also have photo opportunities and prizes for those who donate.

More information can be found here.