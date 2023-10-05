GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may not feel like fall just yet, but the season is definitely here based on the events happening across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Oct. 6:

Red Flannel Festival

The Red Flannel Festival returns to Cedar Springs this weekend for the 84th time.

The Red Flannel capital will be decked out in its best cardinal, ruby and scarlet to celebrate the town’s claim to fame and also ring in the autumn season.

Downtown Holland Fall Fest

Downtown Holland will be swarmed with people for the return of Fall Fest.

Starting Friday, this two-day event will feature all of your fall favorites right in the heart of the city. There will be a pumpkin carving competition and a community tulip planting.

Bark in the Dark in Walker

The Humane Society of West Michigan will host a Bark in the Dark event this Saturday.

Bring your furry friend to Walker and enjoy a celebration for dogs. There will be a pet costume contest and adult beverages.

Pumpkinfest in Zeeland

The city of Zeeland is set to hold its annual Pumpkinfest this Friday and Saturday.

The theme this year is “Out of this World” and will feature many unique activities and also the very popular Avenue of Art.

Grand Rapids Improv Festival

The Grand Rapids Improv Festival is back for three days this weekend.

Kicking off on Friday, you will be able to find some of the best improv troupes from around the Midwest ready to showcase their skills and make you laugh.

2nd annual Fountain Hill Center Golf Scramble

This Friday, check out the second annual Golf Scramble hosted by the Fountain Hill Center.

The event will be held at Thornapple Pointe and participants will be treated to breakfast and compete for the top score. There is also a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one.

’90s Dance Party at The Intersection

If you’re looking to turn back the clock to kick off the weekend, then head on down to The Intersection for the Ultimate ’90s Dance Party this Friday.

You’ll be able to dance to all of your favorite ’90s and early 2000s hits. You must be at least 18 years old to attend.

Skeletour in Kalamazoo

It’s time to get into the Halloween spirit in Kalamazoo with the return of Skeletour.

The month-long event kicks off this Friday and includes a lot of scary fun activities including a free concert and plenty of spooky sights.

Chili Cook-off 2023 in Belding

Belding United Methodist Church is opening its doors to the public this Saturday for a chili cook-off and silent auction.

The cook-off will feature chili from the congregation, and proceeds raised from the event will go toward renovation projects for the church.

Ludington State Park hosts fall celebration

Ludington State Park will host its own fall celebration this Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. but with an added twist.

On top of the normal fall classics like hay rides and apple cider, there will also be live Celtic music for guests to enjoy.

Lakeside Fall Festival in Muskegon

One more fall festival for you to check out happens to be in Muskegon and will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You will be able to enjoy the view of Pere Marquette Beach while checking out all of the fall favorites. There will also be a scarecrow contest and a flash mob to kick off the celebration.

23rd annual Harvest Festival at Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting the 23rd annual Harvest Festival this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will be able to enjoy a slew of activities from candle dipping to scarecrow making. There will also be blacksmith demonstrations and a petting zoo.

