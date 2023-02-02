GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brutally cold temperatures may make you think of staying home and warm this weekend, but there is so much to do across West Michigan. Don’t worry, they’re inside events.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Feb. 2:

Disney On Ice

Disney On Ice returns to Grand Rapids starting Thursday night and going throughout Sunday at Van Andel Arena. Eight shows will be performed over the four-day stop.

Each show will feature Disney favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Characters from the Toy Story franchise, Frozen and other princess tales will also take the ice.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Lantern Festival Gala at WMU

Western Michigan University will be hosting its 2023 Lantern Festival Gala Saturday at 4 p.m. from the Chenery Auditorium.

The celebration marks the beginning of the Lunar New year and will also include performances by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for students are $5 with general admission being sold for $8.

Free admission to GR public museums

Those of you who have Bank of America debit or credit cards, you’re in luck.

This weekend, cardholders will get free admission to both the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum.

To take advantage of the deal, you just have to show your bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank card as well as your photo ID.

Michigan International Auto Show

The biggest auto show in Grand Rapids is back at DeVos Place this weekend.

The event officially begins Thursday morning and will last through Sunday evening. The show will feature dozens of companies showcasing their products for the year.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by clicking here.

Wedding Showcase at Downtown Market

Planning a wedding soon? Then you may want to check out some local options at the Grand Rapids Downtown market this Saturday.

Hear from vendors on venues, catering, photographers and so much more. The showcase will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free to attend and you can RSVP by clicking here.

Kzoo Bourbon Fest

The second annual Kzoo Bourbon Fest kicks off this Saturday at the Foundry.

Two sessions will be held, one from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy over 100 different whiskeys as well as a few beer and wine options. Food trucks, live music and other vendors will be in attendance as well.

All proceeds go towards The Friends of the River, a local nonprofit. Find more information here.

Kalamazoo Record Show

Head to the Kalamazoo Expo Center Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Kalamazoo Record Show.

Vendors from across the state will bring their supply of vinyl, CDs, posters, T-shirts and books of your favorite artists, bands and genres. There will also be door prize drawings throughout the event.

Admission to the event is only $1 and free if you’re under the age of 17.