Parties in the Park returns this year for its 39th season. (Courtesy Parties in the Park)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The only things hotter than the weather in West Michigan are the events you can take part in this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of June 2:

Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion

Starting Thursday, head on down to Silver Lake for the seventh annual 2023 Jeep Invasion.

Over 1,000 Jeep vehicles from all across the country are expected to meet up at Golden Township Park for four days of events.

For more information on the event, click here.

Muskegon Parties in the Park

The first of eight Parties in the Park in Muskegon will be held this Friday.

At Hackley Park, you and your family can enjoy live music, food and a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this summer. Proceeds raised at the events will go toward helping local nonprofits.

Click here for more information.

Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids

The 54th Festival of the Arts kicks off this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Starting Friday, enjoy food, live music, free family-friendly activities and an art show during the festival.

You can find more information on the event by clicking here.

Dirty Donut Bike Race

Over 800 bikers are expected to compete in this year’s Dirty Donut Race in Martin, Mich. this Saturday.

The race, which takes place a day after National Donut Day, will give riders a chance to compete for the top prizes while also getting a great workout in and eating some delectable donuts. There will be donut stations throughout the race.

To register and find more information, click here.

Kalamazoo Pride

This Friday and Saturday is Kalamazoo Pride 2023.

Join over 8,000 estimated people at one of West Michigan’s largest Pride events this month. The two-day festival will be held at Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

More information on Kalamazoo Pride can be found here.

ALEgan Beer, BBQ and Blues Fest

On Saturday, head on down to the Allegan County Fairgrounds for the ALEgan Beer, BBQ and Blues Fest.

The second annual event will showcase craft beers and fresh BBQ from the area. You will also be treated to the music of the Aklees Blues Band and Big Smooth and the Hellraisers.

Find out more by clicking here.

Michigan Brewery Running Series

Pux Cider Orchard in Conklin, Mich. is the place for the latest race in the Michigan Brewery Running Series.

On Saturday, take off on the 5k course that will weave you in and out of the apple orchard. You will also receive a free can of hard cider, a seasonal “swag” item from the series and a chance at some other prizes.

To register and find more information, click here.

Cornhold tournament in Cedar Springs

Run ‘Em Down Racing is holding a celebration in Cedar Springs this Saturday.

Starting at 1 p.m., members of the sports team and their sponsors will compete in a cornhole tournament to celebrate the end of the season.

Click here for more information.